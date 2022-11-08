US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies
Bruce Whitfield interviews John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations at Wits University
- The US Treasury has identified and sanctioned four members of an alleged Isis cell and linked companies operating in SA.
- The action comes just over a week after the US warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.
The United States has designated and sanctioned four members of what it says is a cell of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) in South Africa.
The four are South African citizens operating out of Durban.
The US Treasury has also identified eight companies "owned, controlled, or directed" by the individuals in the cell.
The sanctions come just over a week after the US Embassy warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton, Johannesburg.
The US Department of State says the four individuals have provided technical, financial, or material support to Isis.
It referenced a July United Nations Security Council report which highlights how the group has used SA-based members to transfer funds from Isis leadership to affiliates across Africa.
As part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and transfer funds in support of ISIS terrorist activities.US Department of State
Bruce Whitfield asks Visiting Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), John Stremlau, for his take on the latest developments.
Professor Stremlau says he put the Sandton warning in a political context.
It would be very hard for Joe Biden right now, on the eve of congressional elections and being under water as he is in terms of popularity, to be seen in the aftermath of Afghanistan as being negligent regarding the safety and wellbeing of Americans based abroad.John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Cyril Ramaphosa, similarly, is in a very tricky political circumstance and if he had to stand up and say 'we're not going to be bullied and let's be clear about the intelligence'... I think these guys know each other pretty well and are trying to find a way to balance the imperatives of not being caught unprepared and at the same time not over-reacting.John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
While he does not know what the basis of this latest accusation is, says the Prof, he has a healthy respect for US Intelligence.
The terrorists, he notes, would benefit from this "crying wolf" because they could then pick their targets and their timing.
There is a lot of concern about South Africa and illicit money flows... It is a big issue.John Stremlau, Visiting Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Prof. Stremlau also elaborates on why this US election is particularly tricky to predict.
