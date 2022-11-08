'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
- South Africa has handed over its R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition (JET) investment plan to the International Partners Group at COP27.
- Meanwhile back home, the President's Emergency Energy Crisis Committee seems not to be prioritising the quickest solution to the load shedding crisis, says energy analyst Chris Yelland.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told world leaders at the United Nations climate talks that commitments made during climate change negotiations must be honoured.
On Tuesday, Ramaphosa delivered his country statement at COP27 which is taking place in Egypt.
South Africa has also handed over its R1.5-trillion investment plan to the International Partners Group at the Conference.
#COP27 https://t.co/qfOb5boxLI' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 8, 2022
Do these developments have any bearing on mitigating South Africa's load shedding crisis?
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Yelland underlines the extremely serious nature of the climate conference, but says addressing our own power cut problem is far removed from this.
What worries him most Yelland says, is the way President's Emergency Energy Crisis Committee seems to be prioritising solutions.
I see the big plans and maintenance and restructuring of Eskom, and a whole lot of big-picture projects that are going to take a long time... And yet they seem to be putting very little attention to the very things that can end load shedding the quickest, and that is what worries me.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
What is the one thing he believes could end power cuts almost immediately?
Yelland refernces what other countries have been able to achieve in the form of rooftop solar PV and battery energy storage in the domestic, commercial and agricultural sectors.
If such a programme is incentivized properly and taken seriously it can deliver very quick results, he emphasizes.
But I just do not hear this coming out of this so-called Necom (National Energy Crisis Committee). I hear talk about all kinds of other things like wheeling... restructuring of Eskom, but these are the things that take years.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The thing that can be delivered within the next one year is this rooftop solar PV and battery energy storage... and it can deliver MASSIVE quantities... thousands and thousands of new generators connected to the grid... and if you aggregate all these thousands of small installations they add up to MUCH more than the big installations!Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
The cost of incentivization is really very small when compared to the cost to the economy of not having electricity when we need it, he says.
Yelland challenges Necom to disclose publicly what work it is actually doing in this area.
I'd like to see the work that they are doing... What are the incentivization schemes they're putting in place? What are the tax benefits they're putting in place?Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1589902397996142592/photo/2
More from Business
'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase
Bruce Whitfield speaks to actress Lerato Mvelase, about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
How senior executives fake their qualifications and (sometimes) get away with it
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
[REVIEW] The Asus ROG Phone 6 is a gaming computer, but in a smartphone
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
How organised crime is having a detrimental impact on South African business
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.Read More
Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.Read More
Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…
Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.Read More
SAA deal in limbo as airline veteran, Gidon Novick resigns from Takatso board
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Gidon Novick, co-founder of Lift Airline.Read More
How to spot a lie… tips from an actual, certified 'human lie detector'
Do you know when someone is lying? How can you distinguish between a fib and the truth?Read More
How you can get the retirement you deserve
Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.Read More
More from World
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded
Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack.Read More
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking
In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it?Read More
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK
In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him
The former US president wants to be the next US president, but Republican Ron DeSantis is on a roll.Read More
Nurse saves man's life mid-air… while travelling to be honoured for her work!
One man can thank his lucky stars that he shared an airplane with the best nurse in India.Read More
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'
A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue.Read More
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX
FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance.Read More
US midterm elections: 'The red tide predicted is no tsunami' - expert
On Tuesday, Americans in the United States (US) cast their early ballots for the midterm elections.Read More