SA's R1.5-trillion clean energy investment plan: 'Protections will be built in'
- South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition investment plan to the International Partners Group (IPG) at COP27 in Egypt.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa said it's hoped that this partnership will offer a ground-breaking approach to funding by developed countries.
South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition (JET) investment plan to the International Partners Group (IPG) at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.
The partnership was developed At COP26 in Glasgow last year in talks with the European Union, the US, France, Germany, and the UK.
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his country statement to COP27.
This partnership is founded on a common understanding that the contributing countries have towards global warming and a responsibility to an abiding interest in supporting a just transition in developing economy countries.President Cyril Ramaphosa
It is our hope that this partnership will offer a ground-breaking approach to funding by developed countries for the ambitious but necessary mitigation and adaptation goals of developing countries.President Cyril Ramaphosa
The South African delegation has been humbled and encouraged by the reception it has received at the climate conference says Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.
He reiterated the President's point that the JET investment plan has great potential to serve as a benchmark and as a model for other countries that are in similar positions.
Formally presenting the plan to the IPG last night was a significant milestone in giving effect to the Just Energy Transition Partnership that was forged last year at COP26... The various leaders of the partner countries giving very strong endorsements of the process...Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
It came right down to the wire... The the actual endorsement of the plan by Cabinet happened on the 19th of October already, but there are obviously last-minute bits and pieces to make sure the documents look right...Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
In his address, President Ramaphosa made the point that climate change financing for most African countries is out of reach.
Mminele says it was made clear from the outset that South Africa's ability to succeed in delivering on its decarbonisation commitments would be entirely dependent on the availability of resources.
We have said it many times... If you relate our roughly R1.5 trillion plan [for the first five years] to what is on offer from our partners you will see that there is quite a big funding gap, so there is a need for funds to be mobilised at scale on concessionary terms...Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
...so over and above what the International Partners Group has committed to mobilise, we're already engaging various other sources in terms of finance in terms of other countries that may deal with us bilaterally or join the IPG...Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
South Africa doesn't have the best track record when it comes to respecting other people's money.
The assumption is that there would be protections built into the plan?
With that, admittedly, creating some level of anxiety with some of our funders... this plan is very detailed and very clear in terms of... how we think these investments should be prioritised... The focus of our work going forward will be around developing a comprehensive implementation plan, which will talk to some of those issues because they are critical...Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
...especially if we want this plan and the JET process overall to stand up to scrutiny and be worthy of setting that example and that benchmark... to make sure that there are the right governance and accountability processes in place...Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Mminele
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1589996519146782721/photo/1
More from Business
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency.Read More
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away
The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?!Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'
MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.Read More
'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase
Bruce Whitfield speaks to actress Lerato Mvelase, about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
How senior executives fake their qualifications and (sometimes) get away with it
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
[REVIEW] The Asus ROG Phone 6 is a gaming computer, but in a smartphone
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios.Read More
How organised crime is having a detrimental impact on South African business
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.Read More
Vodacom revenue up 7.7% despite loadshedding & financial market volatility
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.Read More
More from Local
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000
Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen.Read More
SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars
Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers charging their cars on the grid.Read More
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta
In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operationRead More
Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?
Opioids for pain management have been known to be addictive, so could cannabis be a safer alternative?Read More
'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike
The public service wage negotiations are still deadlocked which raises questions about the risk of a national strike.Read More
SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)
Lift begins its latest route between the Mother City and Durban on 25 November, bookings opened on 10 November.Read More
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?
Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.Read More
From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.Read More
Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day
In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.Read More