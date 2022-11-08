We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association





Clarence Ford interviews Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka.

The public service sector is gearing up for a massive strike this week as the wage impasse with the government drags on.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) wants a 6.5% increase, while the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliates want a whopping 10%.

The government refuses to budge from its offer of 3%.

“There is no movement from the employer to try and resolve the impasse,” said PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker.

In the decade to 2019, public sector wages annually increased by about 2 percentage points above inflation.

Public Servants Association (PSA) members picket over wages on 4 November 2022. Picture: Public Servants Association/Facebook

The 6.5% is below the inflation rate… We wanted to compromise… Reuben Maleka, spokesperson - Public Servants Association

We are available 24 hours a day to talk to the government to find a solution… I’m sure we’re capable of finding one another… Reuben Maleka, spokesperson - Public Servants Association

