We want 6.5% wage hike or we strike - Public Servants Association
Clarence Ford interviews Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka.
The public service sector is gearing up for a massive strike this week as the wage impasse with the government drags on.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) wants a 6.5% increase, while the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) affiliates want a whopping 10%.
The government refuses to budge from its offer of 3%.
“There is no movement from the employer to try and resolve the impasse,” said PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker.
In the decade to 2019, public sector wages annually increased by about 2 percentage points above inflation.
The 6.5% is below the inflation rate… We wanted to compromise…Reuben Maleka, spokesperson - Public Servants Association
We are available 24 hours a day to talk to the government to find a solution… I’m sure we’re capable of finding one another…Reuben Maleka, spokesperson - Public Servants Association
Ford interviewed Maleka – scroll up to listen.
