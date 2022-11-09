Master's student seeks participants for study on OCD in teenagers
Pippa Hudson spoke to master’s psychology student Katia Pestana about a study she is conducting into OCD in teenagers.
-
Petsana is looking for 12 teenagers for her study.
-
The study will look into the experiences of teens living with OCD.
Petsana is conducting a qualitative research study into OCD in teenagers in South Africa.
She said OCD can be defined as an obsession that involves intense intrusive thoughts and compulsions that are uncontrollable and repetitive.
This can include obsessively washing your hands because of an intrusive fear of germs.
She added that very little is known about OCD in this age group in our country and often people have to rely on international findings.
What we are trying to do with this study is try and add new knowledge about how teenagers experience OCD in order to better identify the condition and the way it presents and is managed.Katia Pestana, master’s psychology student
She is looking for teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 who have been diagnosed with OCD, and the parents and primary caregivers of these teens, to participate in the study.
Participants will be compensated with a R300 Takealot voucher and will be kept anonymous in the study.
Anyone interested can contact her by email at ocd.adolesence@gmail.com.
Listen to the audio above for more.
