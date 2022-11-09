Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist





Rene Naylor is as impressive in person as she is on paper, with a wonderful personality to match.

This Belhar-born Cape Town woman is the sports physiotherapist for the Springboks and a women empowerment advocate.

Rene qualified with a B.Sc in Physiotherapy from the University of Western Cape, and an MPhil in Sports Physiotherapy from the University of Cape Town. She also has a postgraduate certificate in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy.

She has practiced as a physiotherapist for more than 20 years and has worked almost exclusively with rugby players from amateur to elite levels.

I thought sport physiotherapy would be awesome and when I qualified, it was at the same time as the Rugby World Cup in 1995... and that's where that dream started. Rene Naylor | sports physiotherapist

I took the position very seriously because I felt that I did have that responsibility to show and prove that we can do it, and that we will be good at it. And I didn't expect special privileges as a woman... I wanted to be respected as a professional. That the player would look at me and say: 'You know what, if I go to her, she will fix me'. Rene Naylor | sports physiotherapist

You do feel the obligation as a person of colour and as a woman to prove that this is merit. Rene Naylor | sports physiotherapist

