Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist

9 November 2022 4:10 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Springbok
Physiotherapists

Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show.

Rene Naylor is as impressive in person as she is on paper, with a wonderful personality to match.

This Belhar-born Cape Town woman is the sports physiotherapist for the Springboks and a women empowerment advocate.

Rene qualified with a B.Sc in Physiotherapy from the University of Western Cape, and an MPhil in Sports Physiotherapy from the University of Cape Town. She also has a postgraduate certificate in Orthopaedic Manipulative Therapy.

She has practiced as a physiotherapist for more than 20 years and has worked almost exclusively with rugby players from amateur to elite levels.

I thought sport physiotherapy would be awesome and when I qualified, it was at the same time as the Rugby World Cup in 1995... and that's where that dream started.

Rene Naylor | sports physiotherapist

I took the position very seriously because I felt that I did have that responsibility to show and prove that we can do it, and that we will be good at it. And I didn't expect special privileges as a woman... I wanted to be respected as a professional. That the player would look at me and say: 'You know what, if I go to her, she will fix me'.

Rene Naylor | sports physiotherapist

You do feel the obligation as a person of colour and as a woman to prove that this is merit.

Rene Naylor | sports physiotherapist

Listen to the full interview in the audio clip below.

Tracey's infectious laugh and warm heart are bound to keep you entertained while you work! Tune in on Mondays to Fridays, from 9am to 12pm on Kfm 94.5


This article first appeared on KFM : Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist




