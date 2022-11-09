How SA will replace aging coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Jimmy Nevis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jimmy Nevis - Musician at Jimmy Nevis Concert At Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 15:20
No, Elon, the world doesn’t need more people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Walker
Today at 15:40
The World
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Sebag Montefiore
Today at 16:05
8-year-old Abirah Dekhta reunited with family two weeks after being kidnapped
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
The SLAPP suit defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cormac Cullinan - Environmental Lawyer at Cullinan And Associates
Today at 16:33
The Electoral Amendment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Atkins - Elections analyst at Independent
Today at 17:05
The Eskom Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan
Today at 17:20
2022 World Cup Qatar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Simon Chadwick
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000 Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen. 15 November 2022 6:31 AM
SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers... 15 November 2022 3:54 AM
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation 14 November 2022 6:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south o... 14 November 2022 6:57 AM
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving? Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency. 15 November 2022 11:55 AM
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?! 15 November 2022 9:36 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
View all Business
Could increase flight supply bring down costs for the festive season? Domestic travel has become increasingly expensive and with the festive season around the corner, costs could strain travellers. 15 November 2022 12:41 PM
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue has not gone according to plan as it gave people the power to impersonate major brands. 15 November 2022 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
View all Sport
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack. 14 November 2022 8:56 AM
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

How SA will replace aging coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources

9 November 2022 6:23 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Renewable energy
Just Energy Transition
Komati Power Station
COP27

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the 2022 Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27), saying that South Africa is on track for retiring aging coal-fired plants.

Africa Melane speaks to the director of the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University, Professor Sampson Mamphweli, about South Africa's Just Energy Plan Transition (JET) following Ramaphosa's address at COP27.

Aging coal-fired power plants will be replaced with renewable energy resources as part of the country's JET plan.

One of the stations being retired is the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga - which will function as an example of the government's JET plan.

The coal-powered plant, which generates 1,000 megawatts (mw) of energy per hour, will be replaced with a 70mw per hour wind-powered generator and a 150mw solar-power generator.

It will also have a 600mw per hour battery storage generator.

The other changes include repurposing the power station for the manufacturing of mini-grids distributed to rural areas, planning agricultural activities and installing hydroponic systems.

Skeptics have praised the environmentally conscious shift but criticised the sharp decrease in energy production for these renewable energy replacements amidst the country's ever-present load shedding crisis.

However, Mamphweli says that people need to look at the transition in its totality and not just its immediate loss.

Yes, the initial plan does not go anywhere near [1,000mw] but we're looking at it in its totality to say, 'apart from producing electricity only, what are the other value additions that are coming into Komati and what will be the impact on the economy of the surrounding areas'... We're aiming for employing a lot more than the people currently employed at Komati station.

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, director - Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

When we look at the total electricity capacity in the country and the shutdown of some of the coal fire power stations, we don't look at a single power station to say will lose, say, 500mw from this particular power station but we look at it in its totality because we've got the energy plan - which is the Integrated Resource Plan that guides us in terms of how many megawatts are we supposed to close down and how many megawatts are we going to bring in as we retire the old fleet.

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, director - Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

The power stations such as Komati, for instance, it's a very old power station. It was refired at some point [and] it was giving a lot of problems... Running those kind of power stations will result in more problems, more load shedding, and more money, as opposed to closing them and repurposing them and brining in new generation capacity.

Professor Sampson Mamphweli, director - Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

Scroll up for the full interview.




9 November 2022 6:23 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Renewable energy
Just Energy Transition
Komati Power Station
COP27

More from Local

FILE: Shongololo Boerbok Stoet Picture: Shongololo Boerbok Stoet/Facebook

More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000

15 November 2022 6:31 AM

Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars

15 November 2022 3:54 AM

Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers charging their cars on the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta

14 November 2022 6:54 PM

In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Eric Limon/123rf.com

Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?

14 November 2022 9:36 AM

Opioids for pain management have been known to be addictive, so could cannabis be a safer alternative?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike

14 November 2022 9:13 AM

The public service wage negotiations are still deadlocked which raises questions about the risk of a national strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lift Airline. Picture: Facebook

SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)

14 November 2022 8:28 AM

Lift begins its latest route between the Mother City and Durban on 25 November, bookings opened on 10 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wirestock /123rf

Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?

14 November 2022 6:52 AM

Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Molomo, the Idols SA 2022 winner. Picture: Twitter/@IdolsSA

From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA

13 November 2022 5:42 PM

The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day

13 November 2022 2:50 PM

In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pitbull. Picture: Picture: Lilla Kalocsai/Pixabay

Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy

13 November 2022 11:10 AM

The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was playing alone -mauling him severely on his neck and chest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?

Business Lifestyle

What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about paternity leave

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Bongani Bongo, 17 co-accused expected in court for R74m corruption case

15 November 2022 1:10 PM

Pressure mounts for Ramaphosa to declare 27 Dec a public holiday

15 November 2022 12:01 PM

City of Ekurhuleni denies neglecting service delivery in townships

15 November 2022 11:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA