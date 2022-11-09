How fear led a Paarl resident to break bunjee jumping Guinness World Record





Clarence Ford speaks to Paarl resident, Linda Potgieter, about what made her decide to break the Guinness World Record for the highest number of bungee jumps in a single hour.

The 50-year-old did an incredible 23 jumps in an hour off the Bloukrans Bridge in Plettenberg Bay, beating the previous record of 19 in an hour.

As one can imagine, this is not an easy feat to accomplish.

Potgieter said her body was crippled by fatigue at some point and that she vomited two times between jumps.

However, she pushed through her body's understandable demands by mentally regaining control of it.

So, why would someone want to put themselves through this?

Potgieter said that it's yet another attempt at her pushing through a lifelong struggle with fear and the mental blockages that came with that.

Having gone through a difficult childhood, she said that she started doing adventure sports 30 years ago as a way of overcoming her trauma.

I chose adventure sports to help me get through all of that because I just thought, 'if I jump out of a plane, if I can jump off a bridge, and if I can get those things right, then I think I can get my mind right', and that's exactly what happened. What started as building my confidence and breaking through my fear and barriers actually became a way of life. Linda Potgieter, adventure sports enthusiast

I believe and I experienced that once you break the fear of this thing that you're petrified of doing, freedom is waiting right on the other side - freedom of your mindset, freedom [towards believing], 'I can do this, and now, if I can do this, I can wear that red dress, I can launch that business, I can write that book'. Linda Potgieter, adventure sports enthusiast

