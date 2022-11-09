POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Jimmy Nevis
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jimmy Nevis - Musician at Jimmy Nevis Concert At Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 15:20
No, Elon, the world doesn’t need more people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Walker
Today at 15:40
The World
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Sebag Montefiore
Today at 16:05
8-year-old Abirah Dekhta reunited with family two weeks after being kidnapped
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
The SLAPP suit defence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cormac Cullinan - Environmental Lawyer at Cullinan And Associates
Today at 16:33
The Electoral Amendment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Atkins - Elections analyst at Independent
Today at 17:05
The Eskom Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle Cowan
Today at 17:20
2022 World Cup Qatar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Simon Chadwick
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000 Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen. 15 November 2022 6:31 AM
SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers... 15 November 2022 3:54 AM
Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation 14 November 2022 6:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south o... 14 November 2022 6:57 AM
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked... 12 November 2022 6:23 AM
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19 Delivered to you every afternoon. 11 November 2022 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving? Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency. 15 November 2022 11:55 AM
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?! 15 November 2022 9:36 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
View all Business
Could increase flight supply bring down costs for the festive season? Domestic travel has become increasingly expensive and with the festive season around the corner, costs could strain travellers. 15 November 2022 12:41 PM
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue has not gone according to plan as it gave people the power to impersonate major brands. 15 November 2022 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk. 11 November 2022 1:41 PM
View all Sport
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack. 14 November 2022 8:56 AM
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it? 11 November 2022 2:32 PM
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country. 11 November 2022 4:10 AM
View all World
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position

9 November 2022 10:03 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Politricking with Tshidi Madia

Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.

JOHANNESBURG - “It will be a regression and it’ll have an impact on our standing in society.”

These are the words of the Justice Minister and the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola - who firmly cemented his position on the importance of the party’s contentious “step-aside” resolution.

Lamola is this week’s guest on Politricking with Tshidi Madia, a politics podcast by Eyewitness News.

This comes as he attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.

LAMOLA WEIGHS IN ON STEP-ASIDE RESOLUTION

He said the step-aside resolution, which was adopted in 2017, is vital, laying out a journey of its formulation during the 2012 conference in Manguang.

Lamola said the intention was to create an instrument that would deal with leaders who brought the organisation’s name into disrepute.

Provinces like KwaZulu-Natal want it completely done away with, while Limpopo is on the fence, saying it didn’t mind if the resolution was completely scrapped but that it rejected the resolution in its current form.

Both provinces have had leaders embroiled in allegations of corruption affected by the resolution.

Limpopo’s Danny Msiza, an “omnipresent” figure in all spheres of political life in the ANC’s second-largest province, was barred from contesting to return as an official due to the rule, which was amended just before its provincial conference to bar those affected from being nominated for new positions.

Mpumalanga’s Mandla Msibi left his job as an MEC and was elected as an official before step-aside 2.0 was instituted by the NEC and when his attempted murder and double murder charges fell away, he was able to take up his role as an official in the province and was reappointed as an MEC.

Some in the ANC have used the Msibi argument as reasons why the resolution, more so in its updated form should fall away.

Lamola says the Msibi experience, was not a mistake but an illustration of how the guidelines have to evolve and be improved upon as they are being applied.

“What should be happening is to ensure it is strengthened, it is made in a manner that it’s predictable, but it is also applied in a fair, transparent and a manner that it does not look selective,” said Lamola on the resolution.

Lamola raised concerns over “a new breed” of ANC members who don’t want to listen to the guidance of elders saying it requires set guidelines and predictability in how the party responds to such issues when they arise.

He is up against several other leaders, with current treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, who is also the acting secretary-general, leading the race to become ANC deputy president.

Those in Lamola’s corner remain hopeful that despite most provincial executive committees raising their hands in support of Mashatile or even the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) abandoning Lamola, who once served as its former president in favour of Mashtile, he will make it onto the ballot.

“There is no part of the country where you will not find the name Ronald Lamola,” said Lamola.

LAMOLA AIMS FOR DEPUTY PRESIDENT POSITION IN ANC

The former youth league leader also deals with criticism from some in and out of the ANC for being too ambitious and premature in his bid to become deputy president of the former liberation movement. He said there are multiple generations in the governing party, and each one must play its role.

If we don’t rise now, in 10 or 20 years, I’ll be a pensioner myself... We believe [the] majority of the NEC and the top six must be a younger generation.

Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

He said there must be a transition of leadership, with those who delivered democracy finding their way out of power. Lamola added that those working and participating as professionals in a new democracy must take over rebuild and renew South Africa.

LAMOLA ON RAMAPHOSA'S PHALA PHALA SAGA

Lamola does, however, support incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term. He expressed satisfaction with the president’s explanation of what transpired in 2020 when millions of undisclosed foreign currency were allegedly stolen from the president’s Phala Phala farm.

Ramaphosa could face impeachment if the independent panel appointed by Parliament looking into the matter finds sufficient evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

“We should allow due processes of the law to take their course, he has said he will not interfere. We will also not interfere,” said Lamola adding: “I get the pressure and frustration in society.”

He believes the reports into the saga will provide clarity on the matter, suggesting those complaining from within the ANC are distorting reality.

“The current deputy president must continue until 2024,” suggested Lamola.

He said even if his campaign to become ANC deputy president succeeds he doesn’t believe current deputy David Mabuza should step down. Lamola said the focus will have to be 2024, with the ANC facing a mammoth task of winning over South Africans ahead of the general elections.

He also defended the ANC’s deployment committee and policy, saying it happens the world over, in every democracy.

“The application could have been the challenge as we have seen in the Zondo commission with some of the appointments we have made in the past that led us to where we are, in terms of state capture but deployment properly applied can also serve good to society,” Lamola said.

On the perceived tensions and competition with Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema, Lamola said he, unlike the latter, did not abandon the ANCYL programme of nationalisation.

He said the red berets’ plan to lease out land is not the vision the once glorious league had for the country.

LAMOLA REGRETS LOSING OUT ON BEING ANCYL PRESIDENT

Lamola also reflected on his failed bid to become ANCYL president in 2015.

The biggest regret for me, was not to be president of the youth league, very big, biggest regret… youth league is prestigious, if you grew up in it, you want to see it thrive.

Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position




9 November 2022 10:03 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Ronald Lamola
Politricking with Tshidi Madia

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst

14 November 2022 6:57 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report

12 November 2022 6:23 AM

The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC member Aaron Motsoaledi and party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Eastern Cape elective conference on 9 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19

11 November 2022 12:25 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off

10 November 2022 12:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

9 November 2022 7:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Will Phala Phala affect the ANC's December conference?

9 November 2022 10:51 AM

With the African National Congress elective conference just around the corner, will Phala Phala impact the outcome?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: Shongololo Boerbok Stoet Picture: Shongololo Boerbok Stoet/Facebook

More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000

15 November 2022 6:31 AM

Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars

15 November 2022 3:54 AM

Electric cars are currently proliferating the market which has brought up debates around whether or not Eskom can handle consumers charging their cars on the grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape police confirm rescue of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta

14 November 2022 6:54 PM

In a statement, authorities said the girl was rescued in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha following a joint-operation

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Eric Limon/123rf.com

Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?

14 November 2022 9:36 AM

Opioids for pain management have been known to be addictive, so could cannabis be a safer alternative?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike

14 November 2022 9:13 AM

The public service wage negotiations are still deadlocked which raises questions about the risk of a national strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lift Airline. Picture: Facebook

SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)

14 November 2022 8:28 AM

Lift begins its latest route between the Mother City and Durban on 25 November, bookings opened on 10 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wirestock /123rf

Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?

14 November 2022 6:52 AM

Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Molomo, the Idols SA 2022 winner. Picture: Twitter/@IdolsSA

From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA

13 November 2022 5:42 PM

The 29-year-old Warrant Officer from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Spreading kindness like confetti this World Kindness Day

13 November 2022 2:50 PM

In recognition of World Kindness Day, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by CEO of Kindness Like Confetti and Kindness Ambassador, Claire Duvel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pitbull. Picture: Picture: Lilla Kalocsai/Pixabay

Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy

13 November 2022 11:10 AM

The Police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property and attacked the child, who was playing alone -mauling him severely on his neck and chest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?

Business Lifestyle

What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about paternity leave

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Humanity hits the eight billion mark

15 November 2022 2:47 PM

Bongani Bongo, 17 co-accused expected in court for R74m corruption case

15 November 2022 1:10 PM

Pressure mounts for Ramaphosa to declare 27 Dec a public holiday

15 November 2022 12:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA