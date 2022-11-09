POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position





JOHANNESBURG - “It will be a regression and it’ll have an impact on our standing in society.”

These are the words of the Justice Minister and the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola - who firmly cemented his position on the importance of the party’s contentious “step-aside” resolution.

Lamola is this week’s guest on Politricking with Tshidi Madia, a politics podcast by Eyewitness News.

This comes as he attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.

LAMOLA WEIGHS IN ON STEP-ASIDE RESOLUTION

He said the step-aside resolution, which was adopted in 2017, is vital, laying out a journey of its formulation during the 2012 conference in Manguang.

Lamola said the intention was to create an instrument that would deal with leaders who brought the organisation’s name into disrepute.

Provinces like KwaZulu-Natal want it completely done away with, while Limpopo is on the fence, saying it didn’t mind if the resolution was completely scrapped but that it rejected the resolution in its current form.

Both provinces have had leaders embroiled in allegations of corruption affected by the resolution.

Limpopo’s Danny Msiza, an “omnipresent” figure in all spheres of political life in the ANC’s second-largest province, was barred from contesting to return as an official due to the rule, which was amended just before its provincial conference to bar those affected from being nominated for new positions.

Mpumalanga’s Mandla Msibi left his job as an MEC and was elected as an official before step-aside 2.0 was instituted by the NEC and when his attempted murder and double murder charges fell away, he was able to take up his role as an official in the province and was reappointed as an MEC.

Some in the ANC have used the Msibi argument as reasons why the resolution, more so in its updated form should fall away.

Lamola says the Msibi experience, was not a mistake but an illustration of how the guidelines have to evolve and be improved upon as they are being applied.

“What should be happening is to ensure it is strengthened, it is made in a manner that it’s predictable, but it is also applied in a fair, transparent and a manner that it does not look selective,” said Lamola on the resolution.

Lamola raised concerns over “a new breed” of ANC members who don’t want to listen to the guidance of elders saying it requires set guidelines and predictability in how the party responds to such issues when they arise.

He is up against several other leaders, with current treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, who is also the acting secretary-general, leading the race to become ANC deputy president.

Those in Lamola’s corner remain hopeful that despite most provincial executive committees raising their hands in support of Mashatile or even the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) abandoning Lamola, who once served as its former president in favour of Mashtile, he will make it onto the ballot.

“There is no part of the country where you will not find the name Ronald Lamola,” said Lamola.

LAMOLA AIMS FOR DEPUTY PRESIDENT POSITION IN ANC

The former youth league leader also deals with criticism from some in and out of the ANC for being too ambitious and premature in his bid to become deputy president of the former liberation movement. He said there are multiple generations in the governing party, and each one must play its role.

If we don’t rise now, in 10 or 20 years, I’ll be a pensioner myself... We believe [the] majority of the NEC and the top six must be a younger generation. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

He said there must be a transition of leadership, with those who delivered democracy finding their way out of power. Lamola added that those working and participating as professionals in a new democracy must take over rebuild and renew South Africa.

LAMOLA ON RAMAPHOSA'S PHALA PHALA SAGA

Lamola does, however, support incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term. He expressed satisfaction with the president’s explanation of what transpired in 2020 when millions of undisclosed foreign currency were allegedly stolen from the president’s Phala Phala farm.

Ramaphosa could face impeachment if the independent panel appointed by Parliament looking into the matter finds sufficient evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

“We should allow due processes of the law to take their course, he has said he will not interfere. We will also not interfere,” said Lamola adding: “I get the pressure and frustration in society.”

He believes the reports into the saga will provide clarity on the matter, suggesting those complaining from within the ANC are distorting reality.

“The current deputy president must continue until 2024,” suggested Lamola.

He said even if his campaign to become ANC deputy president succeeds he doesn’t believe current deputy David Mabuza should step down. Lamola said the focus will have to be 2024, with the ANC facing a mammoth task of winning over South Africans ahead of the general elections.

He also defended the ANC’s deployment committee and policy, saying it happens the world over, in every democracy.

“The application could have been the challenge as we have seen in the Zondo commission with some of the appointments we have made in the past that led us to where we are, in terms of state capture but deployment properly applied can also serve good to society,” Lamola said.

On the perceived tensions and competition with Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema, Lamola said he, unlike the latter, did not abandon the ANCYL programme of nationalisation.

He said the red berets’ plan to lease out land is not the vision the once glorious league had for the country.

LAMOLA REGRETS LOSING OUT ON BEING ANCYL PRESIDENT

Lamola also reflected on his failed bid to become ANCYL president in 2015.

The biggest regret for me, was not to be president of the youth league, very big, biggest regret… youth league is prestigious, if you grew up in it, you want to see it thrive. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

This article first appeared on EWN : POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position