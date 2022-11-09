US midterm elections: 'The red tide predicted is no tsunami' - expert
Clarence Ford speaks to associate editor at the Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, breaking down the 2022 US midterm elections.
The midterm elections will determine which party between the Democrats and the Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Previous predictions said that Congress might experience a red tide with Republicans taking over an overwhelming control from the Democrats.
This would be in line with history where 36 out of the 39 last midterms saw a substantial loss for the party in power.
However, Spector says that the Red Tide that many predicted might not be a tsunami.
Instead, he says that with how tight the race seems to be, there is a chance Democrats might hang onto Senate and lose the House, albeit by a narrow margin.
This contradicts expectations from Republicans who thought that former president Donald Trump still had a substantial influence over voter decisions.
I think it's fair to say that although Donald Trump's shadow exists, or his magnetic pull exists, it isn't as strong as he and his supporters thought it might be. Some of the people that he had campaigned for pretty hard and had personally pointed as people that he wanted to see elected, some of them have not won, and others are in such tight races that they may not succeed, ultimately.Brooks Spector, associate editor - Daily Maverick
Even if Democrats are able to cling to power, Spector says that this would contradict their expectations that the result of the Roe v. Wade overturning the national consensus would cause Americans to turn on Republicans.
The Democrats mostly thought that that would help energise large numbers of female voters, and men, to go to the polls and vote against those Republicans and punish them for this position. The problem with that view was that over the next six months, or so, the issues of inflation and the cost of petrol... became a much more important issue for issue for a lot of people because it affected their direct everyday lives.Brooks Spector, associate editor - Daily Maverick
