'Iran swops drones for help from Russia to build nuclear weapons'
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Iran is seeking help from Russia to help it build nuclear weapons in exchange for drones and missiles, according to US intelligence.
Russia also flew $140 million in cash as well as captured NATO anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Iran in August, reported Sky News on Tuesday.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps does not have the ability to design equally powerful weapons but is fully capable of reverse-engineering them for use in future wars.
The report also claims that Iran has supplied an additional 160 “suicide drones”, used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, and has agreed to soon supply even more drones worth €200 million.
The Sky News report contains satellite photographs provided by its source showing Russian cargo planes carrying the drones.
RELATED: What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Iran now has… British NLAW and American Javelin anti-tank missiles and the famous Stinger anti-aircraft missile… all sorts of serious implications.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
