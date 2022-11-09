The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
The big story on The Midday Report today was host Mandy Wiener's interview with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. In a wide-ranging interview, Mandy discussed the work NPA has done in rebuilding the institution, post-state capture, as well as the importance of the permanent status issued to the Investigative Directorate.
Of key importance was the prioritising of state capture prosecutions and the NPA's leading role in seeing the damage repaired.
The poor and the vulnerable have suffered the most as a result of state capture, because of the fact that money destined for uplifting the poor with regard to sanitation, water, basic infrastructure, all of that has been stolen.Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions
Giving the ID permanence has so many implications for fighting corruption in this country.Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- ANC and EFF at loggerheads, this after EFF for ditches ANC co-governance in Ekurhuleni.
