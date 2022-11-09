The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:45
UCT study on high school vaping
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Richard van Zyl-Smith
Today at 11:05
Maternal nutrition and the dangers of stunting in infants: NSSA explains
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Prof Salome Kruger
Today at 11:30
More Men Needed To Become Blood Stem Cell Donors [ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tumi Sole, corporate law attorney and #CountryDuty activist
Today at 16:20
Freedom of speech vs political correctness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Daniels
Today at 17:45
The Errors of Doctor Browne
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Experts advise caution as reports of delivery drivers being robbed increase The number of reports of delivery drivers being robbed are increasing, according to a security company and a representative for dr... 16 November 2022 8:19 AM
ConCourt rules that Slapp suits are an abuse of process in SA On Monday the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) recognised for the first time that Slapp suits are an abuse of process. 16 November 2022 3:53 AM
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit. 15 November 2022 8:12 PM
View all Local
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in tu... 15 November 2022 5:14 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered Delivered to you every afternoon 15 November 2022 1:00 PM
The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement Delivered to you every afternoon. 14 November 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results. 15 November 2022 6:02 PM
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it' Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly. 15 November 2022 4:48 PM
View all Business
Do you like scary movies?: SA Horrorfest returns to the mother city this weekend Horror baddies, final girls, and scream queens can engage in devilish delights as Cape Town's annual SA Horrorfest returns 15 November 2022 6:33 PM
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene. 15 November 2022 4:47 PM
Are there too many people in the world? For what Earth can offer, yes... The world officially crossed the eight-billion population mark on Tuesday. 15 November 2022 4:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024 "America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday. 16 November 2022 8:23 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack. 14 November 2022 8:56 AM
View all World
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
View all Africa
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

9 November 2022 7:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
NPA
NDPP
Shamila Batohi

Delivered to you every afternoon.

The big story on The Midday Report today was host Mandy Wiener's interview with National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. In a wide-ranging interview, Mandy discussed the work NPA has done in rebuilding the institution, post-state capture, as well as the importance of the permanent status issued to the Investigative Directorate.

Of key importance was the prioritising of state capture prosecutions and the NPA's leading role in seeing the damage repaired.

The poor and the vulnerable have suffered the most as a result of state capture, because of the fact that money destined for uplifting the poor with regard to sanitation, water, basic infrastructure, all of that has been stolen.

Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions

Giving the ID permanence has so many implications for fighting corruption in this country.

Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • ANC and EFF at loggerheads, this after EFF for ditches ANC co-governance in Ekurhuleni.

Scroll up for full audio.




9 November 2022 7:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
NPA
NDPP
Shamila Batohi

More from Politics

© tintin75/123rf.com

How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket

15 November 2022 5:14 PM

Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rattanakun/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered

15 November 2022 1:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA announced Bongani Baloyi as its newest member on 24 January 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement

14 November 2022 1:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst

14 November 2022 6:57 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report

12 November 2022 6:23 AM

The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC NEC member Aaron Motsoaledi and party president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Eastern Cape elective conference on 9 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19

11 November 2022 12:25 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off

10 November 2022 12:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt rules that Slapp suits are an abuse of process in SA

Local

More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000

Local

What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'If govt doesn't address Khayelitsha crime, we're in trouble'

16 November 2022 10:19 AM

Tumelo Madlala cites strained relationship with Meyiwa family

16 November 2022 9:50 AM

Cope urges Ramaphosa to rebuke ANC members who attacked Tshwane council speaker

16 November 2022 8:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA