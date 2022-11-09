Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:08).
Awarding Qatar the rights to host the 2022 World Cup was a mistake, according to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.
“The choice was bad,” he said.
“It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it.”
Blatter was FIFA president in 2010 when Qatar won the hosting rights.
The country is facing criticism for the exploitation of foreign workers at tournament construction sites and for their grim working conditions.
Several human rights groups and FIFA member federations have called for a compensation fund for families of workers who died or were injured during construction.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and punishable by death for Muslims.
Women in Qatar potentially face flagellation and a seven-year prison sentence if convicted of having sex outside of marriage.
It’s a bit late now, Sepp! … He now says, 12 years too late, it’s too small a country to be a host…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
On the same day that Sepp Blatter was saying ‘Whoops! What have we done?’, Qatar’s World Cup Ambassador was saying homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
What? You want a World Cup in the desert?! In those temperatures?! Are you sure?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:08).
