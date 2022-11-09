Hysterectomy malpractice claims on the rise in South Africa





Clarence Ford spoke to Carla Griffith, medical malpractice head at DSC Attorneys.

FILE: Hospital operating "in the dark'' black and white image. Picture: Pixabay

Medical malpractice claims against provincial health departments are on the rise.

According to The Outlier, in the 2020/21 financial year, medical claims topped R120 billion, a 320% increase on the R28 billion worth of claims lodged in 2014/15.

DSC Attorneys partner Kirstie Haslam said claims were particularly concentrated in the Eastern Cape. Since 2014, it has been sued for a total of R3.4 billion for medical negligence at its 91 hospitals and more than 700 clinics.

DSC Attorneys’ Carla Griffith said the prevalence of claims in this province was due to collapsing hospital infrastructure.

If one looks around at the situation at the Eastern Cape, a lot of it is against the government hospitals… a lot of it has to do with infrastructure, also just staffing, resourcing, competency of the particular practitioners… Carla Griffith, Head of medical malpractice - DSC Attorneys

Among the increasing malpractice claims, reports on hysterectomy claims continue to rise in South Africa.

A hysterectomy is a major operation to remove the uterus.

The reasons for this surgery range from fibroids, chronic pelvic pain, uterine prolapse, cancer of the cervix, endometriosis and more. And depending on the reason for the hysterectomy, a surgeon may choose to remove all or only part of the uterus.

One example of this is a 26-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape who is pursuing legal action against a hospital for allegedly removing her womb without her knowledge in 2017.

The most obvious cause relates to the quality of healthcare services and clinical errors, said Griffith.

The majority of claims that are brought are substantiated and they are as a result of infrastructure, the hospital environment and the available resources that are made available for patients attending and [those] receiving treatment. Carla Griffith, Head of medical malpractice - DSC Attorneys

