Will Phala Phala affect the ANC's December conference?





Clarence Ford spoke to senior research associate at Institute for Global Dialogue - Sanusha Naidu about what to expect from the ANC's December elective conference.

The ANC will vote for who will take top party positions .

This has raised questions around how the Phala Phala scandal will impact the conference.

Cyril Ramaphosa at at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

At the ANC December elective conference, the party will vote on who will take the party's top positions ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Naidu said this conference is interesting because two contenders for the top seat, the current president Cyril Ramaphosa, and Dr Zweli Mkhize, have serious controversies surrounding them.

In the case of Ramaphosa, it is Phala Phala, and for Mkhize it is the Digital Vibes scandal.

The president was accused of violating exchange controls and attempting to cover up a burglary at his farm Phala Phala in Limpopo, where foreign currency was stolen.

The controversy surrounding Digital Vibes refers to irregular awarding of funds meants for COVID-19, and Mkhize has not been cleared in the investigation.

In both instances, you do not really have any kind of legal or criminal charges. Sanusha Naidu, senior research associate at Institute for Global Dialogue

She added that while having the scandals around people with political power creates an ethical and moral dilemma for voters, it is also contributing to voter apathy at the polls and low turnout.

