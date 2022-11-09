ANC and EFF fallout over how to govern Ekurhuleni
Mandy Wiener speaks to ANC whip in Ekurhuleni, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, about why the ANC and EFF failed to reach an agreement on how to govern Ekurhuleni.
The disagreement between the EFF and the ANC resulted in Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, Tania Campbell returning as mayor.
This after the ANC submitted a motion of no confidence in the mayor, which unseated her as mayor last month.
Dlabathi says that the ANC wanted to axe Campbell as Ekurhuleni mayor because she was unable to successfully lead a DA-led minority coalition.
He also said that the motion was to ensure that Ekurhuleni has a mayor that was 'fit for purpose'.
Ultimately, Dlabathi says that the ANC and EFF could not agree on what principle to govern Ekurhuleni over, resulting in the EFF voting in favour of Campbell being reinstated.
We don't blame the EFF for they owe us nothing. Just like us, we owe them nothing. Of course, we are disappointed because we would have appreciated a situation that a fit for purpose person is presiding over the city and, as I said, because we did not agree on the principal approach from which we must then form government, it would appear that the EFF was determined to say that it can't allow anything that enables African National Congress to then preside over the city.Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC Ekurhuleni whip
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter
