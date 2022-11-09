Notre-Dame on Fire: A story of the day the Parisian cathedral burned





Pippa Hudson spoke to French film director Jean Jacques Annaud who directed the film Notre Dame Brûle (Notre Dame on Fire) about the firefighters who extinguished the blaze.

Annaud’s fictional movie tells the story of the burning of the cathedral .

He combines his story with real footage from the day.

FILE: Notre-Dame on Fire poster. Picture: @sterkinekor/twitter

On the day that the cathedral caught alight Annaud said he was not in Paris but was listening to what was happening on the radio.

I felt that the unfolding of the events was so spectacular, was so intriguing, it was playing like a suspense, and it was almost the perfect screenplay, but it was real. Jean Jacques Annaud, French film director

Annauds' film combines fictionalised storytelling and actual footage to tell the unbelievable story of the day the heart of Paris almost burned down.

He said that as a fiction writer, he knew that he did not want to do a documentary style retelling of this event, but he did interview almost 200 people to get a real understanding of what unfolded.

He added that he received 35 000 pieces of footage from people to use in the building but only around 6% of the film used this real footage and the rest he created.

The French language film is on circuit with English subtitles.

