Volkswagen to build a new, compact SUV for South African market

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) may soon start making a new, compact SUV-type car, according to global CEO Thomas Schaefer.

Details remain scant, but VW did say it will build the new car on the same platform it uses in the current Polo and its other B-segment vehicles.

VWSA will specifically tailor the new model to South African and other African markets, and not for European export.

The company will start winding down Polo exports to Europe, as the market moves rapidly towards electric vehicles (EVs).

For VW, it makes perfect sense. Its SUV market is at 51% and climbing… The Kariega plant is going to have to do what Toyota has done, which is to build an SUV locally… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This really is great news for South Africa… We’ll see a VW SUV coming off our local production lines… The consumer wins, because hopefully, prices will stay low as we have less dependence on importation… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

It’s nice to have another locally built SUV! Ernest Page, motoring journalist

