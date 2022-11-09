Consumer Talk: What can you do when debt collectors wrongly contact you?





Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about Justin Bieber ticket refunds, debt collection and more.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Many Justin Bieber fans have been frustrated as they still have not received refunds for tickets to the cancelled concert from Ticketmaster.

Knowler said Ticketmaster tweeted a statement apologising and claiming the delay was caused by an unexpected glitch.

She added that above being frustrating for the consumer, a situation like this does significant reputation damage for the company.

Concerts get cancelled all the time and this tells you if this happens to you and you have booked through them, you can expect a long wait and no communication. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

DEBT COLLECTORS

In other consumer news, Knowler talks about being hounded by debt collectors that you do not actually owe.

Many consumers, including Pippa herself, have been caught in situations where they are being contacted by debt collectors when they have either already paid their debt or never had debt in the first place.

When a situation like this occurs, it can become quite a difficult and frustrating process to get the collector to stop contacting you, but Pippa said she was able to resolve her situation by directly contacting the Council for Debt Collectors by email.

After contacting them she received a form to fill out about her complaint and the issue was resolved shortly afterward.

Listen to the audio above for more.