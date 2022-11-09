Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
UCT study on high school vaping
Richard van Zyl-Smith
Maternal nutrition and the dangers of stunting in infants: NSSA explains
Prof Salome Kruger
More Men Needed To Become Blood Stem Cell Donors [ZOOM]
Tumi Sole, corporate law attorney and #CountryDuty activist
Freedom of speech vs political correctness
Glenda Daniels
The Errors of Doctor Browne
Mark Winkler
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Do you know what your current credit score is?

It's an important figure says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, and serves as your financial ID.

@ fizkes/123rf.com
@ fizkes/123rf.com

It's often when people apply for something like a home loan, store credit or even a job, that they find out if there is a problem with their rating.

According to credit bureau Transunion, fewer than 5% of 26,5 million credit-active South Africans do know this.

And that's because they’re not taking advantage of their legal right to a free credit check at least once a year, from every credit bureau in the land, says Knowler.

Maybe it’s because they don’t want to be confronted by the bad news, because the latest National Credit Regulator stats reveal that 37% of those 26 million people are more than three months behind in their credit payments... That's more than 9.8 million people.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

You wouldn't want to end up being blacklisted because you don't know that your credit record is in fact "impaired" notes Knowler.

There is another important reason to be "on intimate terms" with your own credit record she says.

"Someone could have applied for credit in your name, and given the frightening levels of identity fraud in SA, there’s a very strong possibility of that being the case."

If you’re in the dark about what’s sitting on your credit profile, do that free check first. Good or bad, it pays to know.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




