Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Do you know what your current credit score is?
It's an important figure says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, and serves as your financial ID.
It's often when people apply for something like a home loan, store credit or even a job, that they find out if there is a problem with their rating.
According to credit bureau Transunion, fewer than 5% of 26,5 million credit-active South Africans do know this.
And that's because they’re not taking advantage of their legal right to a free credit check at least once a year, from every credit bureau in the land, says Knowler.
Maybe it’s because they don’t want to be confronted by the bad news, because the latest National Credit Regulator stats reveal that 37% of those 26 million people are more than three months behind in their credit payments... That's more than 9.8 million people.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
You wouldn't want to end up being blacklisted because you don't know that your credit record is in fact "impaired" notes Knowler.
There is another important reason to be "on intimate terms" with your own credit record she says.
"Someone could have applied for credit in your name, and given the frightening levels of identity fraud in SA, there’s a very strong possibility of that being the case."
If you’re in the dark about what’s sitting on your credit profile, do that free check first. Good or bad, it pays to know.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes2003/fizkes200300177/141265125-thoughtful-millennial-biracial-man-in-eyeglasses-stack-with-hard-task-looking-at-laptop-screen-puzzl.jpg
More from Business
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency.Read More
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away
The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?!Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'
MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
Do you like scary movies?: SA Horrorfest returns to the mother city this weekend
Horror baddies, final girls, and scream queens can engage in devilish delights as Cape Town's annual SA Horrorfest returnsRead More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.Read More
Are there too many people in the world? For what Earth can offer, yes...
The world officially crossed the eight-billion population mark on Tuesday.Read More
Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
The cannabis Expo is returning to the Sandton Convention Center with what is expected to be its biggest expo yet.Read More
Could increase flight supply bring down costs for the festive season?
Domestic travel has become increasingly expensive and with the festive season around the corner, costs could strain travellers.Read More
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency.Read More
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking
"Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.Read More
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'
A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More