Hawks arrest man who faked his own death and lived 'undercover' for 23 years
How common is this type of fraud in South Africa? Bruce Whitfield interviews Chad Thomas, organised crime investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations.
- The Hawks have arrested a couple who faked the husband's death and claimed R1.7m from Old Mutual.
- The pair had been living undetected on the Garden Route for the last 23 years.
The Hawks have arrested a couple who allegedly colluded in faking the man's death 23 years ago in order to cash in on insurance.
67-year-old Robbie Smith and his wife, Allias Boschoff (59), were scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
They apparently eventually settled in Knysna after fleeing Gauteng where they'd created the impression that Smith had died in a car accident in Vosloorus.
Smith assumed the identity of a dead man and went by the name of Chris Boshoff.
The couple stand accused of fraudulently cashing in on an insurance claim of over R1.7 million from Old Mutual.
The insurer was tipped off around 2020 that Smith was apparently "very much alive" say the Hawks.
Following an internal probe a docket of fraud was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks 'Serious Commercial Crime for investigation. The team tirelessly traced the couple to a hideout in Knysna leading to their arrest on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 on a court order.Hawks statement
How common are fake death claims in South Africa?
Bruce Whitfield chats to Chad Thomas, organised crime investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations.
Thomas says while insurance fraud has become rife over the years, incidents of people faking their own death are "quite rare".
RELATED: 'Insurance fraud syndicates take out policies then kill victims for easy cash'
This is very different to the kind of fraudulent claims where a "victim" unknowingly has a policy taken out on their life and gets killed so that the fraudster can get hold of the money.
This story is bizarre by all standards... the fact that they were able to hide for 23 years, and South African isn't exactly the biggest place to hide...Chad Thomas, Organised Crime Investigator - IRS Forensic Investigations
Fraudulent claims on life policies are rife in South Africa [Chad Thomas, Organised Crime Investigator - IRS Forensic Investigations
Thomas hailed the operation that led to Tuesday's arrests as an example of a public-private partnership that is really working.
He says it was a joint effort by Old Mutual's Forensic Department, the Hawks and an organisation known as the South African Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB).
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SAPoliceService
More from Business
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency.Read More
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away
The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?!Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'
MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.Read More
More from Local
Experts advise caution as reports of delivery drivers being robbed increase
The number of reports of delivery drivers being robbed are increasing, according to a security company and a representative for drivers.Read More
ConCourt rules that Slapp suits are an abuse of process in SA
On Monday the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) recognised for the first time that Slapp suits are an abuse of process.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.Read More
UK tries to extradite 2 ex-teachers from SA after accusations of sexual abuse
In September, Carte Blanch shared a story of an ongoing attempt to extradite two teachers accused of grooming from South Africa.Read More
Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
The cannabis Expo is returning to the Sandton Convention Center with what is expected to be its biggest expo yet.Read More
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?
A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.Read More
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000
Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen.Read More