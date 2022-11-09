Hawks arrest man who faked his own death and lived 'undercover' for 23 years





How common is this type of fraud in South Africa? Bruce Whitfield interviews Chad Thomas, organised crime investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations.

- The Hawks have arrested a couple who faked the husband's death and claimed R1.7m from Old Mutual.

- The pair had been living undetected on the Garden Route for the last 23 years.

The Hawks have arrested a couple who allegedly colluded in faking the man's death 23 years ago in order to cash in on insurance.

67-year-old Robbie Smith and his wife, Allias Boschoff (59), were scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

They apparently eventually settled in Knysna after fleeing Gauteng where they'd created the impression that Smith had died in a car accident in Vosloorus.

Smith assumed the identity of a dead man and went by the name of Chris Boshoff.

The couple stand accused of fraudulently cashing in on an insurance claim of over R1.7 million from Old Mutual.

The insurer was tipped off around 2020 that Smith was apparently "very much alive" say the Hawks.

Following an internal probe a docket of fraud was registered in October 2020, and assigned to the Hawks 'Serious Commercial Crime for investigation. The team tirelessly traced the couple to a hideout in Knysna leading to their arrest on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 on a court order. Hawks statement

How common are fake death claims in South Africa?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Chad Thomas, organised crime investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations.

Thomas says while insurance fraud has become rife over the years, incidents of people faking their own death are "quite rare".

This is very different to the kind of fraudulent claims where a "victim" unknowingly has a policy taken out on their life and gets killed so that the fraudster can get hold of the money.

This story is bizarre by all standards... the fact that they were able to hide for 23 years, and South African isn't exactly the biggest place to hide... Chad Thomas, Organised Crime Investigator - IRS Forensic Investigations

Fraudulent claims on life policies are rife in South Africa [ Chad Thomas, Organised Crime Investigator - IRS Forensic Investigations

Thomas hailed the operation that led to Tuesday's arrests as an example of a public-private partnership that is really working.

He says it was a joint effort by Old Mutual's Forensic Department, the Hawks and an organisation known as the South African Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB).

