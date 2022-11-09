Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX
Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, consultant at the Blockchain Academy.
- In the last 24 hours one of the world's youngest billionaires, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has lost 94% of his wealth.
- Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Blockchain Academy's Carel de Jager about the turmoil in the cryptocurrency market.
In the last 24 hours one of the world's youngest billionaires has lost 94% of his wealth.
It's being called the biggest one-day loss for a billionaire in history.
The 30-year-old founder of the FTX crypto platform, Sam Bankman-Fried, had to reach out to arch-rival Binance for a bail-out after a surge in withdrawals.
This was due to concerns over FTX's financial health and resulted in a significant liquidity crunch reports the BBC.
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy FTX's non-US unit, pending due diligence.
However that all seems to have changed just in the last hour.
This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire https://t.co/BGtFlCmLXB and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.' CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 8, 2022
There have been lots of crazy days in the cryptocurrency world but this must be the craziest yet, comments de Jager.
I just couldn't take my eyes off the screen... It's actually quite astonishing how this all played out...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
Binance had some reason to be suspicious and they dumped or sold a lot of coins associated with FTX that they held on their balances sheet, so there was a bit of back and forth between the two CEOs on Twitter and they fought each other...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
And then out of the blue yesterday there was an announcement made by the Binance CEO that they are now buying FTX, after they'd been badmouthing the company the entire day!Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
24 hours in crypto is a very long time says de Jager, and just about an hour ago Binance released another statement saying they don't want to buy FTX anymore "because the books look horrible".
What happens if FTX does go down without a buyer?
There's a lot of precedent unfortunately for third parties - these exchanges or brokers - to go down and it doesn't look good. I've been the victim of several of them actually, both in South Africa and abroad, and I've never seen any of those assets being recovered back to me.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
There's been probably been close to $1 trillion of cold harsh cash that's been wiped off the market already, because people are greedy. They've been over-leveraged, they've been over-confident... and basically taking out loans to buy more and more...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
The sooner we wipe out everyone that's leveraged the better... the sooner we can wipe them out the sooner we can start the recovery. I can tell you that, technologically, Bitcoin or cryptocurrency has never been stronger.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
