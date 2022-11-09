'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Verwoerd, political commentator and former ANC MP.
- With the current narrative focused on the view that "all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving" Melanie Verwoerd reflects on a group of politicians who are trying to make a difference.
- The political analyst chats to Bruce Whitfield about the piece she wrote for News24 after witnessing MPs from different parties working together during a river clean-up.
"One of the most prevalent narratives at the moment is that all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving."
That's the introductory line of a piece political commentator Melanie Verwoerd wrote for News24.
The article may be titled "Where have all the good politicians gone?", but Verwoerd concludes that not all politicians are bad and there are many in fact who dedicate their lives to the greater good.
The former ANC MP reflects on the despair South Africans feel at the state of our nation, after witnessing a group of politicians of different parties working together during a river clean-up.
I was standing next to a waste-filled canal in a dangerous area called Hazendal in Cape Town. In the canal, with dirty sewage-filled water swirling around their wellington boots, was a group of politicians of different parties – all deeply committed to protecting the environment.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
I was very moved by it. After all, it's not every day that you see elected members of the ANC, UDM, EFF and DA working together on anything.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
She herself does despair often like many other South Africans, Verwoerd tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
However, every now and again something happens that makes her re-evaluate the gross generalisations we do make about our politicians Verwoerd says.
The point is there are still really many good politicians who are there because they believe in the greater good of South Africa... They want to serve the country and their constituents...Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
...and they do. They are just not the ones who hit the headlines.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
It is true, of course, that there are many reasons to be angry with many politicians at the moment... but we mustn't forget that there are still a huge percentage of MPs who do not fall into that category.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
Scroll up to listen to Verwoerd's "good news perspective"
Source : https://www.parliament.gov.za/news/south-african-legislators-environment-clean-canal-bokmakierie
More from Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz after Transaction Capital posts its full-year results.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'
Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.Read More
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Technical specialist Nicol Louw discusses how cruise control affects fuel efficiency.Read More
Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away
The world’s 4th-richest person is donating most of his R2 trillion fortune to causes such as the climate crisis and… inequality?!Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
More from Local
Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub
The scammers claim to be working for the Health Department and demand free meals from restaurants or threaten them with closure.Read More
Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools
Urgent repair work at the Miller’s Point tidal pool commenced last Thursday and will likely be completed in three weeks' time.Read More
Police on Cape Flats fire warning shot to criminals ahead of festive season
The Cape Flats is one of three high-crime areas in the country which will see additional SAPS resources over the festive period.Read More
Table Mountain to take helpful hikers for a ride (in a good way!)
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway (TMACC) is again celebrating International Take a Hike Day over three days this week.Read More
SA's energy crisis not about to end anytime soon
An energy expert says planned preventative maintenance will see Eskom implement load shedding more frequently over the next year.Read More
Experts advise caution as reports of delivery drivers being robbed increase
The number of reports of delivery drivers being robbed are increasing, according to a security company and a representative for drivers.Read More
ConCourt rules that Slapp suits are an abuse of process in SA
On Monday the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) recognised for the first time that Slapp suits are an abuse of process.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
More from Politics
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement
On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst
The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
More from Opinion
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.Read More
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'
A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More