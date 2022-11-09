'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Verwoerd, political commentator and former ANC MP.

- With the current narrative focused on the view that "all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving" Melanie Verwoerd reflects on a group of politicians who are trying to make a difference.

- The political analyst chats to Bruce Whitfield about the piece she wrote for News24 after witnessing MPs from different parties working together during a river clean-up.

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

"One of the most prevalent narratives at the moment is that all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving."

That's the introductory line of a piece political commentator Melanie Verwoerd wrote for News24.

The article may be titled "Where have all the good politicians gone?", but Verwoerd concludes that not all politicians are bad and there are many in fact who dedicate their lives to the greater good.

The former ANC MP reflects on the despair South Africans feel at the state of our nation, after witnessing a group of politicians of different parties working together during a river clean-up.

I was standing next to a waste-filled canal in a dangerous area called Hazendal in Cape Town. In the canal, with dirty sewage-filled water swirling around their wellington boots, was a group of politicians of different parties – all deeply committed to protecting the environment. Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

I was very moved by it. After all, it's not every day that you see elected members of the ANC, UDM, EFF and DA working together on anything. Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

She herself does despair often like many other South Africans, Verwoerd tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

However, every now and again something happens that makes her re-evaluate the gross generalisations we do make about our politicians Verwoerd says.

The point is there are still really many good politicians who are there because they believe in the greater good of South Africa... They want to serve the country and their constituents... Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

...and they do. They are just not the ones who hit the headlines. Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

It is true, of course, that there are many reasons to be angry with many politicians at the moment... but we mustn't forget that there are still a huge percentage of MPs who do not fall into that category. Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

Scroll up to listen to Verwoerd's "good news perspective"