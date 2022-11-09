Shosholoza Meyl to scrap half its fleet – a whopping 395 coaches





Lester Kiewit interviews railway expert David Williams.

Half of Shosholoza Meyl fleet – a whopping 395 carriages – are obsolete and will be turned into scrap.

The division of Prasa which operates long-distance coaches will only refurbish 22 of them during this financial year.

Prasa intends to overhaul 295 coaches over the next five years, some of which have not been serviced or maintained in years and vandalised because of standing idle.

Vandalism spiralled during the Covid-19 lockdown and the service is now left with only two routes.

Generic Shosholoza Meyl train. Picture: Supplied.

It’s a terrible story… There is no regular service… and this from a network that really was comprehensive… The last new coaches were built in 1980… The lifespan of these coaches is 40 years… David Williams, railway expert

Where are the trains going to come from? … I’m very pessimistic that a service of any quality will ever be restored… The old Trans Karoo, the Trans Natal, the Trans Orange; these were great journeys! … David Williams, railway expert

Even before Covid hit, long-distance trains were suspended by the rail safety regulator… There has been a steady decline for 20 or 25 years… To rebuild this network… would take a deliberate decision by the government to restore this service and years of investment… David Williams, railway expert

