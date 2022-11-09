Labour court rules in favour of new mother in pregnancy discrimination case
John Maytham spoke to senior associate at Webber Wentzel Attorneys - Joani van Vuuren about the recent Labour Court judgment of Brandt v Quoin Rock Wines on discrimination on the grounds of pregnancy.
The labour court ruled that the new mother was unfairly discriminated against.
This is a significant development in terms of labour law.
Stellenbosch wine company - Quoin Rock Wines was ordered to back pay its former financial manager R800 000 - Melissa Brandt 16 months' worth of her salary for unfair dismissal relating to her pregnancy.
The employer penalised her after taking issue with the timing of her complicated birth - which occurred days before she was due to go on maternity leave in 2020. She then had to take leave earlier than expected.
Upon the end of her maternity leave, the new mother was told that her role had become redundant, and in the process received a retrenchment notice - which she challenged.
The court ruled that her dismissal was automatically unfair, which Van Vuuren said is a significant development.
It is only very recently that the courts have been developing the stand-alone ground of discrimination on the basis of pregnancy.Joani van Vuuren, senior associate at Webber Wentzel Attorneys
Van Vuuren added that previously when people have tried to argue these cases of discrimination, they have been advised they would have a better outcome if they argued they were discriminated against on the grounds of sex or gender.
Listen to the audio above for more.
