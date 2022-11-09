High Court rescinds interim interdict to prevent River Club development
John Maytham spoke to the chair of the Observatory Civic Association - Leslie London about the claims surrounding the River Club redevelopment in Cape Town.
-
The High Court ruled that the original judgement was given due to fraudulent representation.
-
Many groups have objected to this development.
The Observatory Civic Association is one of the groups that has been opposing the R4.6 billion development at River Club.
The High Court granted an interim interdict which was rescinded on Tuesday and the group has been ordered to pay costs.
The reason for this is that the High Court claimed that the original interdict was obtained through fraudulent representations.
London disputed these claims and said they will continue to fight this judgement and the development.
We do not believe there was any fraud in that case when Judge Goliath made the decision.Leslie London, chair of the Observatory Civic Association
The group is aiming to protect this land because it is a significant heritage space for a number of indigenous communities.
Listen to the audio above for more.
