Khampepe Report 'uncomfortable & sobering' but useful - Maties' De Villiers
John Maytham spoke to Stellenbosch university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, about the findings of the Khampepe commission of inquiry into racism.
The Khampepe commission of inquiry into racism findings was received by Stellenbosch University management on Wednesday.
According to Eyewitness News, the commission found that while the university had made efforts towards transformation, black students and staff members still felt excluded.
Stellenbosch University’s vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers, said that the Khampape report was useful in its recommendations.
It’s certainly, I believe, very useful in its recommendation and those are the aspects we will be putting a high priority on in looking at what we can do with these recommendations.Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor - Stellenbosch University
While he said its findings were "uncomfortable and sobering", De Villiers added that he found the report to be balanced and nuanced.
It is on record that Stellenbosch University is committed to diversity and inclusion, has zero tolerance for any form of racism, prejudice… and that the institution prioritises multilingualism and diversity.Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : Facebook
More from Local
Experts advise caution as reports of delivery drivers being robbed increase
The number of reports of delivery drivers being robbed are increasing, according to a security company and a representative for drivers.Read More
ConCourt rules that Slapp suits are an abuse of process in SA
On Monday the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) recognised for the first time that Slapp suits are an abuse of process.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.Read More
UK tries to extradite 2 ex-teachers from SA after accusations of sexual abuse
In September, Carte Blanch shared a story of an ongoing attempt to extradite two teachers accused of grooming from South Africa.Read More
Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
The cannabis Expo is returning to the Sandton Convention Center with what is expected to be its biggest expo yet.Read More
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?
A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.Read More
More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000
Priced at R850,000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen.Read More