Khampepe Report 'uncomfortable & sobering' but useful - Maties' De Villiers





John Maytham spoke to Stellenbosch university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, about the findings of the Khampepe commission of inquiry into racism.

Stellenbosch University. Picture: Facebook.com

The Khampepe commission of inquiry into racism findings was received by Stellenbosch University management on Wednesday.

According to Eyewitness News, the commission found that while the university had made efforts towards transformation, black students and staff members still felt excluded.

Stellenbosch University’s vice-chancellor, Wim de Villiers, said that the Khampape report was useful in its recommendations.

It’s certainly, I believe, very useful in its recommendation and those are the aspects we will be putting a high priority on in looking at what we can do with these recommendations. Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor - Stellenbosch University

While he said its findings were "uncomfortable and sobering", De Villiers added that he found the report to be balanced and nuanced.

It is on record that Stellenbosch University is committed to diversity and inclusion, has zero tolerance for any form of racism, prejudice… and that the institution prioritises multilingualism and diversity. Wim de Villiers, Rector and Vice-Chancellor - Stellenbosch University

