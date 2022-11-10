'Contingencies in place' for Home Affairs amid public sector strike
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape District Coordinator at the Home Affairs department, and the DA’s Angel Khanyile, who is the Shadow Minister of Home Affairs.
- The Public Servants Association of South Africa is demanding a 6.5% wage increase while trade union federation is calling for a 10% increase.
- Government is offering a unilateral 3% increment that is set to take effect next week, while public sector unions reject the under-inflation offer.
- However, government officials say they expect all public services to continue as normal on Thursday.
Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape district coordinator at the Home Affairs department said he has received assurance that services are running smoothly.
He said four offices have been affected in the Western Cape namely, Malmesbury, Bellville, Stellenbosch and Worcester.
Contingencies have been made in the case that the planned wage strike escalates, said Plaatjies.
Now we have contingencies in place which means that in some cases we would have to reduce our services to critical services.Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs
Critical service such as collection will happen, death registrations will happen, birth registrations and all of that it’s merely your applications for passports and IDs that might be affected during the course of the day.Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs
Angel Khanyile, the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, echoed Plaatjies adding that services will carry on as normal.
Significant problems will, however, arise if the workers' stay away persists, she explained.
A one-day strike is definitely not going to have much of an impact, like I have indicated that the biggest elephant in the home affairs department is the system that is always offline, but we are going to have a much bigger problem if they are going to protest for a longer period.Angel Khanyile, Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Home Affairs
