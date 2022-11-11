How you can get the retirement you deserve





PPS Investments was In the Spotlight this week to give more insight into their retirement annuity plans. PPS Investments is an authorized FSP that offers flexible, transparent investments for pre-retirement, post-retirement, and wealth creation.

In these tough economic times, most of us are simply trying to survive on our salaries, without giving much thought to our financial future. But no matter what job you have, saving for your retirement should be an essential part of your financial plan. Investing in retirement products not only offers tax benefits but is designed to offer a structured approach to saving towards retirement over the long term, along with features to help safeguard retirement savings.

Here are some of the ways PPS Investments can help you take advantage of the tax benefits associated with saving for retirement through retirement annuities (RA).

Boost your retirement capital

A key consideration when saving for retirement is ensuring that you have enough funds to retire comfortably. By saving for retirement in an RA, you can increase the absolute amount of your pension pot by topping up your RA.

One of the biggest advantages of topping up your RA is you will have boosted your retirement savings over the long term, and the power of compound interest really takes full effect over time.

Top up your RA

When saving for retirement with an RA, you can claim back up to 27.5% of remuneration, or taxable income of up to R350 000, in a tax year. The tax deduction limit applies to cumulative annual retirement contributions, regardless of whether you have saved in a retirement annuity fund, a pension fund, or a provident fund.

The tax benefit can be carried forward to reduce tax liability in future tax years if you exceed the 27.5% maximum contribution limit. Ultimately, the more you top up your RA contribution for the tax year, the higher the tax benefit.

Tax-free investments – another opportunity to save on tax

The tangible benefit of having a tax-free investment account is that individuals do not have to pay income tax, dividend tax, or capital gains tax on the returns from their investments. Individuals can invest up to R36 000 per tax year until they reach the lifetime limit of R500 000. TFIAs can help boost your tax benefits and bolster your retirement savings.

Carefully consider all retirement vehicles

Both an RA and a tax-free investment are extremely tax-efficient vehicles to be considered in any retirement plan. Speak to a financial adviser for more information on how you can access the PPS Retirement Annuity and PPS Tax-Free Investment Account and provide guidance aligned to your unique circumstances and retirement plan.

For more information, visit PPS online.

Disclaimer: The information, opinions and any communication from PPS Investments Group, whether written, oral or implied are expressed in good faith and not intended as investment advice, neither does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any manner.

Furthermore, all information provided is of a general nature with no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any person.

PPS Investments Group is a subsidiary of Professional Provident Society Insurance Company Limited, a Licensed Insurer and Financial Services Provider. PPS Investments Group consists of the following authorised Financial Services Providers: PPS Investments (Pty) Ltd (“PPSI”), PPS Multi-Managers (Pty) Ltd (“PPSMM”) and PPS Investment Administrators (Pty) Ltd (“PPSIA”); and includes the following approved Management Company under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act: PPS Management Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd (“PPS Manco”). Financial services may be provided by representative(s) rendering financial services under supervision. www.pps.co.za/invest