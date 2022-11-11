How you can get the retirement you deserve

Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:21
United Rugby Championship - Stormers vs Scarlets
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk - catch up
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Gibberd | Me&B owner
Today at 08:49
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Today at 09:15
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jacqui Reed - Employment Lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills Global Law Firm
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jacqui Reed - Employment Lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills Global Law Firm
Today at 09:30
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Aunty Merle: Things Get Real
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 10:30
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:07
Black Friday Fast Facts
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Andrew Fulton - Centre Director Sa at The Mankind Project
Today at 11:10
Jeff Khan - 16 Day of Activism
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Jeff Khan
Today at 11:35
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Whitney April
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Whitney April
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays? PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open C... 24 November 2022 6:42 PM
It's crucial for any successful economy to have low inflation - Roodt The repo rate has increased by 75 basis points to 7%, which impacts inflation and interest rates. 24 November 2022 3:34 PM
The Midday Report Express: Suspended Public Protector going to ConCourt Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 November 2022 12:12 PM
Ramaphosa's dual image is a good contradiction to explore – political economist University of Johannesburg sociology professor Patrick Bond said President Cyril Ramaphosa's dual image is a good contradiction to... 24 November 2022 8:05 AM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3 Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week. 24 November 2022 2:16 PM
Black Friday is almost upon us but are we actually getting a good deal? With Black Friday right around the corner, many consumers are planning to try and take advantage of the deals. 24 November 2022 2:09 PM
Should President Cyril Ramaphosa declare 27 December a public holiday? It remains to be seen whether the president will declare it a public holiday, but the pressure on him to do so is building. 24 November 2022 11:20 AM
I want to be the first visually impaired tour guide in SA - Winston Fani Winston Fani chats with Pippa Hudson about how he navigates the world as a blind person with his wife Busi and guide dog, Gladys. 24 November 2022 9:17 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale Manchester United fans haven't had great news in a while. Their luck may be turning. 24 November 2022 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Classy Japanese fans clean up stadium after their team smashes Germany Japan is not perfect, no country is. But there are reasons to be jealous of its society and culture. 24 November 2022 8:25 AM
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer's scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer's. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
Germany ends its reliance on Russian gas Winter has arrived in Germany, but the country seems to have its Ukraine war-induced energy crisis under control. 24 November 2022 12:44 PM
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away. 23 November 2022 1:37 PM
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!) Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining. 23 November 2022 11:38 AM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
How you can get the retirement you deserve

by Sponsored Content

Having a retirement annuity gives you piece of mind and a sense of certainty, so you can enjoy your retirement years.

PPS Investments was In the Spotlight this week to give more insight into their retirement annuity plans. PPS Investments is an authorized FSP that offers flexible, transparent investments for pre-retirement, post-retirement, and wealth creation.

In these tough economic times, most of us are simply trying to survive on our salaries, without giving much thought to our financial future. But no matter what job you have, saving for your retirement should be an essential part of your financial plan. Investing in retirement products not only offers tax benefits but is designed to offer a structured approach to saving towards retirement over the long term, along with features to help safeguard retirement savings.

Here are some of the ways PPS Investments can help you take advantage of the tax benefits associated with saving for retirement through retirement annuities (RA). 

Boost your retirement capital 

A key consideration when saving for retirement is ensuring that you have enough funds to retire comfortably. By saving for retirement in an RA, you can increase the absolute amount of your pension pot by topping up your RA.  

One of the biggest advantages of topping up your RA is you will have boosted your retirement savings over the long term, and the power of compound interest really takes full effect over time.  

Top up your RA 

When saving for retirement with an RA, you can claim back up to 27.5% of remuneration, or taxable income of up to R350 000, in a tax year. The tax deduction limit applies to cumulative annual retirement contributions, regardless of whether you have saved in a retirement annuity fund, a pension fund, or a provident fund.  

The tax benefit can be carried forward to reduce tax liability in future tax years if you exceed the 27.5% maximum contribution limit. Ultimately, the more you top up your RA contribution for the tax year, the higher the tax benefit. 

Tax-free investments – another opportunity to save on tax

The tangible benefit of having a tax-free investment account is that individuals do not have to pay income tax, dividend tax, or capital gains tax on the returns from their investments.  Individuals can invest up to R36 000 per tax year until they reach the lifetime limit of R500 000. TFIAs can help boost your tax benefits and bolster your retirement savings. 

Carefully consider all retirement vehicles

Both an RA and a tax-free investment are extremely tax-efficient vehicles to be considered in any retirement plan. Speak to a financial adviser for more information on how you can access the PPS Retirement Annuity and PPS Tax-Free Investment Account and provide guidance aligned to your unique circumstances and retirement plan.

For more information, visit PPS online.

Disclaimer: The information, opinions and any communication from PPS Investments Group, whether written, oral or implied are expressed in good faith and not intended as investment advice, neither does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any manner.

Furthermore, all information provided is of a general nature with no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any person.

PPS Investments Group is a subsidiary of Professional Provident Society Insurance Company Limited, a Licensed Insurer and Financial Services Provider. PPS Investments Group consists of the following authorised Financial Services Providers: PPS Investments (Pty) Ltd (“PPSI”), PPS Multi-Managers (Pty) Ltd (“PPSMM”) and PPS Investment Administrators (Pty) Ltd (“PPSIA”); and includes the following approved Management Company under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act: PPS Management Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd (“PPS Manco”). Financial services may be provided by representative(s) rendering financial services under supervision. www.pps.co.za/invest




