[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym

The Errors of Doctor Browne
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler
No Items to show
Latest Local
Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub The scammers claim to be working for the Health Department and demand free meals from restaurants or threaten them with closure. 16 November 2022 2:00 PM
Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools Urgent repair work at the Miller’s Point tidal pool commenced last Thursday and will likely be completed in three weeks' time. 16 November 2022 12:44 PM
Police on Cape Flats fire warning shot to criminals ahead of festive season The Cape Flats is one of three high-crime areas in the country which will see additional SAPS resources over the festive period. 16 November 2022 12:13 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his futu... 16 November 2022 10:20 AM
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in tu... 15 November 2022 5:14 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered Delivered to you every afternoon 15 November 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes. 16 November 2022 1:07 PM
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit. 15 November 2022 8:12 PM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
View all Business
Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat? Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed? 16 November 2022 2:13 PM
'They are certainly not without harm,' pulmonologist warns on vaping A University of Cape Town study showed that high school students across age groups are vaping to cope with stress. 16 November 2022 11:21 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia. 16 November 2022 9:51 AM
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024 "America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday. 16 November 2022 8:23 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
View all Africa
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene. 15 November 2022 4:47 PM
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym

10 November 2022 8:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sonia Booth
Matthew Booth
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth (45) on Wednesday denied he is having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.

Booth says he is distraught with the way his wife, Sonia Booth, aired their dirty laundry in public with an “intention to tarnish my name”.

Booth says he intends to sue his wife and has instructed his attorneys to take charge of the matter.

RELATED: Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair

Sonia Booth claims her husband followed her on Wednesday morning and searched her car while she was in the gym.

Fucking coward! ... If anything happens to me, my private investigator has my mom's details, and let this live recording be evidence that I'm being followed and that my husband is going through my car... That's your legend, Matthew Booth, the family man. Fucking disgrace!

Sonia Booth

RELATED: I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

Even if it’s true that he is having an affair, her going online… can still be defamation… Is it in the public interest to know about the private lives of Sonia and Matthew? …

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I am amazed that this LITERALLY is THE topic for the week! It has eclipsed COP27, who cares?

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.




10 November 2022 8:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sonia Booth
Matthew Booth
Trending
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

