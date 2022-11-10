[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth (45) on Wednesday denied he is having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möller.
Booth says he is distraught with the way his wife, Sonia Booth, aired their dirty laundry in public with an “intention to tarnish my name”.
Booth says he intends to sue his wife and has instructed his attorneys to take charge of the matter.
November 9, 2022
RELATED: Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair
Sonia Booth claims her husband followed her on Wednesday morning and searched her car while she was in the gym.
Fucking coward! ... If anything happens to me, my private investigator has my mom's details, and let this live recording be evidence that I'm being followed and that my husband is going through my car... That's your legend, Matthew Booth, the family man. Fucking disgrace!Sonia Booth
RELATED: I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Even if it’s true that he is having an affair, her going online… can still be defamation… Is it in the public interest to know about the private lives of Sonia and Matthew? …Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
I am amazed that this LITERALLY is THE topic for the week! It has eclipsed COP27, who cares?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : EWN Contributor @ImLooLou
