'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'

Vladimir Putin used the recent “Russian National Unity Day” to deliver a speech justifying the invasion of Ukraine.

He claims Ukraine was “dangerous for Russia” and that he would never allow "the West" to destroy his country.

“We will protect our homeland as our forefathers did," said Putin.

National Unity Day commemorates the expulsion of the Polish army from Moscow in 1612.

Putin again called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government “neo-Nazis”, adding that war was always inevitable.

The Russian state has collapsed several times… The first time was in the 13th century when it was conquered by the Tartar Mongols. The second time was in the early 17th century… The third time was in 1917 and the fourth time – in Putin’s eyes – was the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

He says the West is Russia’s life-and-death enemy, and Russians are supposed to fight against it… that is what this holiday [National Unity Day] symbolises. Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

In other news from Russia, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin “proudly declared” his interference in US elections and promised to continue doing so “accurately, precisely, surgically”.

Prigozhin is the founder and chief of the private military company Wagner Group, which is fighting alongside the regular army in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group has committed human rights abuses in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique.

In Prigozhin’s eyes… There is no need for decency or for observing international law. Russia is beyond it… Recognition by other countries doesn’t matter. Russia does what it wants… He is saying what Putin is thinking… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Russia has laid to waste much of Ukraine’s towns and cities and more than 100 000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv's forces suffering similar casualties, according to top US General Mark Milley.

