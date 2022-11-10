'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
The Errors of Doctor Browne
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub The scammers claim to be working for the Health Department and demand free meals from restaurants or threaten them with closure. 16 November 2022 2:00 PM
Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools Urgent repair work at the Miller’s Point tidal pool commenced last Thursday and will likely be completed in three weeks' time. 16 November 2022 12:44 PM
Police on Cape Flats fire warning shot to criminals ahead of festive season The Cape Flats is one of three high-crime areas in the country which will see additional SAPS resources over the festive period. 16 November 2022 12:13 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his futu... 16 November 2022 10:20 AM
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in tu... 15 November 2022 5:14 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered Delivered to you every afternoon 15 November 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes. 16 November 2022 1:07 PM
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit. 15 November 2022 8:12 PM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
View all Business
Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat? Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed? 16 November 2022 2:13 PM
'They are certainly not without harm,' pulmonologist warns on vaping A University of Cape Town study showed that high school students across age groups are vaping to cope with stress. 16 November 2022 11:21 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia. 16 November 2022 9:51 AM
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024 "America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday. 16 November 2022 8:23 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
View all Africa
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene. 15 November 2022 4:47 PM
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'

10 November 2022 11:28 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN
Lester Kiewit
Yevgeny Prigozhin
War in Ukraine
Irina Filatova
Good morning Cape Town
Wagner Group
National Unity Day

A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue.

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Vladimir Putin used the recent “Russian National Unity Day” to deliver a speech justifying the invasion of Ukraine.

He claims Ukraine was “dangerous for Russia” and that he would never allow "the West" to destroy his country.

“We will protect our homeland as our forefathers did," said Putin.

National Unity Day commemorates the expulsion of the Polish army from Moscow in 1612.

Putin again called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government “neo-Nazis”, adding that war was always inevitable.

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com
FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Iran swops drones for help from Russia to build nuclear weapons'

The Russian state has collapsed several times… The first time was in the 13th century when it was conquered by the Tartar Mongols. The second time was in the early 17th century… The third time was in 1917 and the fourth time – in Putin’s eyes – was the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

He says the West is Russia’s life-and-death enemy, and Russians are supposed to fight against it… that is what this holiday [National Unity Day] symbolises.

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

In other news from Russia, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin “proudly declared” his interference in US elections and promised to continue doing so “accurately, precisely, surgically”.

Prigozhin is the founder and chief of the private military company Wagner Group, which is fighting alongside the regular army in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group has committed human rights abuses in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mozambique.

In Prigozhin’s eyes… There is no need for decency or for observing international law. Russia is beyond it… Recognition by other countries doesn’t matter. Russia does what it wants… He is saying what Putin is thinking…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Russia has laid to waste much of Ukraine’s towns and cities and more than 100 000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv's forces suffering similar casualties, according to top US General Mark Milley.

Kiewit interviewed Filatova – scroll up to listen.




10 November 2022 11:28 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
University of KwaZulu-Natal
UKZN
Lester Kiewit
Yevgeny Prigozhin
War in Ukraine
Irina Filatova
Good morning Cape Town
Wagner Group
National Unity Day

More from World

© niserin/123rf.com

Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III

16 November 2022 9:51 AM

US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© palinchak/123rf.com

Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024

16 November 2022 8:23 AM

"America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An apartment building in Hong Kong, China. © leochen66/123rf.com

World population surges past 8 billion

15 November 2022 8:54 AM

The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taksim Street, Istanbul (Turkey). © resulmuslu/123rf.com

Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded

14 November 2022 8:56 AM

Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The ozone hole is shrinking. Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking

11 November 2022 2:32 PM

In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK

11 November 2022 4:10 AM

In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. © jctabb/123rf.com

Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him

10 November 2022 1:51 PM

The former US president wants to be the next US president, but Republican Ron DeSantis is on a roll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nurse saves man's life mid-air… while travelling to be honoured for her work!

10 November 2022 12:24 PM

One man can thank his lucky stars that he shared an airplane with the best nurse in India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ igorigorevich/123rf.com

Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX

9 November 2022 5:02 PM

FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Mahindra XUV700.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV

16 November 2022 1:07 PM

This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's new #BigJohn TV ad

[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof

15 November 2022 6:46 PM

Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jessinono/123rf.com

Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death

15 November 2022 4:47 PM

The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

Lifestyle Africa

Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools

Local

Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub

Local

EWN Highlights

Calland: Panel probing Ramaphosa Phala Phala saga tasked with tricky job

16 November 2022 5:25 PM

Batohi: Law enforcement agencies collaborating to probe SOE fraud bearing fruit

16 November 2022 4:33 PM

Smokers who break proposed tobacco laws could face jail time – health dept

16 November 2022 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA