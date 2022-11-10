Get up close and 'Unmuted' with Nik Rabinowitz at The Baxter in November





Clarence Ford speaks to stand-up comedian, Nik Rabinowitz, about his new stand-up show, Unmuted, coming to The Baxter in November.

The comedy show will be taking place 17 November to 19 November at the Pam Golding Theatre.

The premise of the show centres around the unpacking of various conspiracy theories Rabinowitz found himself discovering (on YouTube) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

With these discoveries, the comedian is now ready to "connect the dots, wake up the sheeple, and take you down the rabbit hole into our crazy post-pandemic world".

I remember one time this friend said to me [during lockdown], 'you must enjoy this time. You'll never get this time back with your family, this chapter', and I said to him, 'we can turn the page, I'm done with this chapter. It's fine' - that was after three weeks with a three-year-old. That was rough. I mean, talk about frayed relationships! Nik Rabinowitz, stand-up comedian

I talk about the challenges for couples during lockdown, and single people, as well as throuples, and the polyamorous as well as the ethically non-monogamous. How did the swingers in Table View survive? Nik Rabinowitz, stand-up comedian

I also reflect historically on other pandemics, Clarence. For example, the bubonic plague in London of 1605 and that was worse because people had to achieve more because they knew that plague was way more deadly than Covid. If someone coughed on you in the morning in the bubonic plague, you'd be dead by lunch! That's why Shakespeare wrote three plays in one year! Nik Rabinowitz, stand-up comedian

Tickets for Unmuted range from R170 to R210.

You can cop yours here.

