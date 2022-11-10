Get up close and 'Unmuted' with Nik Rabinowitz at The Baxter in November

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
The Errors of Doctor Browne
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub The scammers claim to be working for the Health Department and demand free meals from restaurants or threaten them with closure. 16 November 2022 2:00 PM
Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools Urgent repair work at the Miller’s Point tidal pool commenced last Thursday and will likely be completed in three weeks' time. 16 November 2022 12:44 PM
Police on Cape Flats fire warning shot to criminals ahead of festive season The Cape Flats is one of three high-crime areas in the country which will see additional SAPS resources over the festive period. 16 November 2022 12:13 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his futu... 16 November 2022 10:20 AM
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in tu... 15 November 2022 5:14 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered Delivered to you every afternoon 15 November 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes. 16 November 2022 1:07 PM
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit. 15 November 2022 8:12 PM
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever. 15 November 2022 6:46 PM
View all Business
Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat? Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed? 16 November 2022 2:13 PM
'They are certainly not without harm,' pulmonologist warns on vaping A University of Cape Town study showed that high school students across age groups are vaping to cope with stress. 16 November 2022 11:21 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay? Kalk Bay Harbour provides the backdrop for the American Western television series, “1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 14 November 2022 6:52 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia. 16 November 2022 9:51 AM
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024 "America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday. 16 November 2022 8:23 AM
World population surges past 8 billion The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa. 15 November 2022 8:54 AM
View all World
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
View all Africa
Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene. 15 November 2022 4:47 PM
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants' A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue. 10 November 2022 11:28 AM
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Get up close and 'Unmuted' with Nik Rabinowitz at The Baxter in November

10 November 2022 1:08 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Nik Rabinowitz
COVID-19
conspiracy theories
The Baxter
Unmuted

The 'Funniest Jew in Africa', Nik Rabinowitz, returns to The Baxter for his 'Unmuted' show.

Clarence Ford speaks to stand-up comedian, Nik Rabinowitz, about his new stand-up show, Unmuted, coming to The Baxter in November.

The comedy show will be taking place 17 November to 19 November at the Pam Golding Theatre.

The premise of the show centres around the unpacking of various conspiracy theories Rabinowitz found himself discovering (on YouTube) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

With these discoveries, the comedian is now ready to "connect the dots, wake up the sheeple, and take you down the rabbit hole into our crazy post-pandemic world".

I remember one time this friend said to me [during lockdown], 'you must enjoy this time. You'll never get this time back with your family, this chapter', and I said to him, 'we can turn the page, I'm done with this chapter. It's fine' - that was after three weeks with a three-year-old. That was rough. I mean, talk about frayed relationships!

Nik Rabinowitz, stand-up comedian

I talk about the challenges for couples during lockdown, and single people, as well as throuples, and the polyamorous as well as the ethically non-monogamous. How did the swingers in Table View survive?

Nik Rabinowitz, stand-up comedian

I also reflect historically on other pandemics, Clarence. For example, the bubonic plague in London of 1605 and that was worse because people had to achieve more because they knew that plague was way more deadly than Covid. If someone coughed on you in the morning in the bubonic plague, you'd be dead by lunch! That's why Shakespeare wrote three plays in one year!

Nik Rabinowitz, stand-up comedian

Tickets for Unmuted range from R170 to R210.

You can cop yours here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




10 November 2022 1:08 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Nik Rabinowitz
COVID-19
conspiracy theories
The Baxter
Unmuted

More from Lifestyle

© kulkann75/123rf.com

Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat?

16 November 2022 2:13 PM

Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mahindra XUV700.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV

16 November 2022 1:07 PM

This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

'They are certainly not without harm,' pulmonologist warns on vaping

16 November 2022 11:21 AM

A University of Cape Town study showed that high school students across age groups are vaping to cope with stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Vishva Patel (pexels.com)

[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

16 November 2022 11:17 AM

The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's new #BigJohn TV ad

[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof

15 November 2022 6:46 PM

Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 2022 SA HorrorFest poster. Picture: facebook.com/SouthAfricanHorrorfest

Do you like scary movies?: SA Horrorfest returns to the mother city this weekend

15 November 2022 6:33 PM

Horror baddies, final girls, and scream queens can engage in devilish delights as Cape Town's annual SA Horrorfest returns

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kentoh/123rf.com

'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'

15 November 2022 4:48 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jessinono/123rf.com

Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death

15 November 2022 4:47 PM

The blood-soaked dog was killed by the police and the boy was certified dead at the scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Are there too many people in the world? For what Earth can offer, yes...

15 November 2022 4:28 PM

The world officially crossed the eight-billion population mark on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle

15 November 2022 1:47 PM

The cannabis Expo is returning to the Sandton Convention Center with what is expected to be its biggest expo yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

Lifestyle Africa

Final touch-ups ahead of the festive season for Cape Town's popular tidal pools

Local

Eateries warned to beware of fake health officials trying to score free grub

Local

EWN Highlights

Calland: Panel probing Ramaphosa Phala Phala saga tasked with tricky job

16 November 2022 5:25 PM

Batohi: Law enforcement agencies collaborating to probe SOE fraud bearing fruit

16 November 2022 4:33 PM

Smokers who break proposed tobacco laws could face jail time – health dept

16 November 2022 4:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA