Nurse saves man's life mid-air… while travelling to be honoured for her work!
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:43).
An Indian nurse travelling to receive the “Florence Nightingale Award” on Wednesday ended up saving the life of a fellow passenger mid-flight.
Shortly after take-off, the cabin crew called for medical help when a passenger collapsed without a pulse.
The nurse performed CPR, and the man’s pulse returned.
She remained with the now-conscious passenger at the back of the plane throughout the rest of the flight.
The nurse was named “Best Nurse” in the Indian state of Kerala in 2019.
She basically turned into Florence Nightingale mid-air! … She sprang to action… and saved this guy’s life in mid-air…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:43).
More from World
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III
US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia.Read More
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024
"America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday.Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded
Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack.Read More
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking
In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it?Read More
Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK
In October the United Kingdom (UK) police made one of the largest seizures of 3D-printed firearm components in the country.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him
The former US president wants to be the next US president, but Republican Ron DeSantis is on a roll.Read More
'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'
A "proud declaration" by Vladimir Putin’s ally (future enemy?) Yevgeny Prigozhin indicates a Great Power gone utterly rogue.Read More