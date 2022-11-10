Nurse saves man's life mid-air… while travelling to be honoured for her work!





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist

An Indian nurse travelling to receive the “Florence Nightingale Award” on Wednesday ended up saving the life of a fellow passenger mid-flight.

Shortly after take-off, the cabin crew called for medical help when a passenger collapsed without a pulse.

The nurse performed CPR, and the man’s pulse returned.

She remained with the now-conscious passenger at the back of the plane throughout the rest of the flight.

The nurse was named “Best Nurse” in the Indian state of Kerala in 2019.

She basically turned into Florence Nightingale mid-air! … She sprang to action… and saved this guy’s life in mid-air… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

