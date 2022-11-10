Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
- The US has delivered a lower-than-anticipated inflation number at 7.7%.
- Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville explains the implications on The Money Show.
US inflation fell to 7.7% in October, from 8.2% in September.
Expectations had been for a drop to 8% so the number took the world by surprise, in a good way.
Bruce Whitfield gets reaction from Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
It's been a lovely piece of news in what has been a very tough market environment, comments Prof. Saville, and has all types of implications for interest rates.
This is a great case of bad news being good news because taken at face value, 7.7% inflation is still an eye-watering number but the fact that it is much better than expectations, that's the thing.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
We've seen bond markets moving along with equity markets, commodity prices have been on an absolute streak this afternoon and then currencies... with the rand being a big beneficiary of of this better-than-anticipated US inflation number.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
It's all about what we were expecting and how those expectations have been changed, explains Prof. Saville.
While an inflation number of 8% still seemed likely the expectation was that the US Federal Reserve would hike interest rates by three quarters of a percent. Now that scenario has altered.
Then they see the inflation number print and it's much better than expected, which means the Fed won't have to hike rates by as much, and therefore holding the dollar doesn't give you the same interest rate attraction that you might have expected.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Therefore you can look to other currencies where you might get better interest rate returns.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
You might not get the same interest rate hike you expected but there is still interest rate pain on the way, and it's very hard to see how these big economies evade recession.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
