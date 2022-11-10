Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Former US president Donald Trump (76) remains the Republican frontrunner to contest the 2024 presidential election.
However, losses by candidates he endorsed in this week’s midterm elections increased the chances of the other Republican contenders.
As things stand right now, his stiffest challenge will probably come from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Voters re-elected him on Tuesday with the largest winning margin in 40 years.
DeSantis ignored mask mandates during the Covid-19 pandemic and signed anti-riot laws in response to racial justice protests.
He also backed legislation to restrict sexual education at schools as well as any topic related to sexual orientation or gender identity.
In a debate in October, DeSantis argued that the United States was not built on stolen land and that the history of colonisation must not be taught in schools.
Trump mockingly calls DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious" and is threatening to release damaging information about him if he does not pull out of the race.
The Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appeared as a darling of the right… but Donald Trump suggested that if he runs, as he put it, ‘He could hurt himself very badly’… threatening to release unflattering information about DeSantis…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105642849_tampa-florida-%E2%80%93-july-31-2018-representative-ron-desantis-addresses-a-crowd-while-president-donald-tr.html?vti=n4wph85nk0v94ds7ej-1-1
