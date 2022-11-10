Streaming issues? Report here
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West?

10 November 2022 4:43 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Climate change
Green energy
Just Energy Transition
COP27
Climate damage

One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global climate damage largely caused by the West.

John Maytham speaks to head of the environmental department at Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa, Tina Costas, about whether developing countries should be expected to bear the financial brunt for the implementation of Just Energy Transition (JET) plans.

These plans aim to ease the shift from coal-powered to green-energy technology.

They also aim to promote sustainable employment centred on economic inclusion for marginalised communities.

However, it is well-documented that countries in developing regions such as Africa and Asia have played a substantially smaller role in the damage to the world's environment caused by the global carbon overload.

As such, many argue that these countries should not be expected to bear the financial brunt of these damages as developed regions scurry to stall the damage caused by global climate change.

Costas says that these countries seem to be taking these arguments into account through their financial pledges to borrow developing countries money to aid in their particular JET plans.

There certainly is recognition and further pledges that have been made... I think the hope is that the commitments, the financial commitments, and pledges are not actually just pledged but there's actual action and short-term and measured targets to putting that funding into implementation.

Tina Costas, head of the environmental department - Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa

Scroll up for the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
