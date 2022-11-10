Why state shelters won't solve homelessness in South Africa





John Maytham speaks to the founder of Section 27, Mark Heywood, about why there's a need for more humane solutions to addressing homelessness in South Africa.

Many of the current options that South Africa tries to handle homelessness lay more in the punitive than the humane.

This crisis has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw many lose any source of income they had to pay for their housing.

As a potential solution to this, the Department of Human Settlements said they would repurpose R300 million in housing grant allocation to assist struggling rental tenants.

However, a parliamentary question revealed that only R2 million of this grant allocation was spent.

That points to a huge indicator of governmental neglect where that money, if properly targeted, could have made a large difference in assisting the homeless with sustainable solutions to their plights, says Heywood.

Instead of coming up with sustainable solutions, the state continues to argue that it does enough by providing homeless people with state shelters.

Heywood argues that this is not nearly enough.

What the state often does is provide shelters and they say, 'we're providing shelters, what more do you want?' But if you go into any shelter, you will find that many of them are undignified, they have no privacy, and homeless people, just like all of us, want dignity and want privacy. Mark Heywood, founder - Section 27

[These shelters] are away from the places that people can make money, there is nowhere to store goods if you are a recycler. There's just very little thought about the simple and relatively inexpensive things that can be done to help us to address this problem. Mark Heywood, founder - Section 27

All we're saying is let's get together to try and fix this problem than try to deny it... People working on homelessness say that the solution doesn't just lie in shelters and that's all [government] is doing at the moment... Shelters should be part of a gradation of housing options that are made available to people. Mark Heywood, founder - Section 27

What we need is creative, innovate, practical thinking around these problems and I think we would see this problem diminishing substantially if there was political will to address it but there is not. Mark Heywood, founder - Section 27

Scroll up for the full interview.