Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK





John Maytham speaks to professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton, Peter Squires, about the growth of 3D-printed firearms in the UK and the threat that they pose within the illicit firearm market.

The increase in 3D-printed firearm component seizures by the police points to a growing threat in the UK.

Just in 2021, a survey by the UK's National Crime Agency predicted that 3D-printed firearm components would not be a short-term issue.

The technology used to create 3D components is able to produce every part of the rifle apart from the barrel and the firing pin.

This has the potential to make them a significant entry into the illicit firearm market for regions with high gun control policies such as the UK, Europe, Australia and Japan, says Squires.

They're popping up all over Europe and police in the UK are intercepting them and burning them in London and Manchester. This is something that we thought was a slow-burn issue and that it would constitute a serious threat in years to come but suddenly they're turning up in real-world in both components and fully fabricated firearms. Peter Squires, professor of criminology and public policy - University of Brighton

Scroll up for the full interview.