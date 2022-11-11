Why 3D-printed guns are becoming an increasing concern in the UK
John Maytham speaks to professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton, Peter Squires, about the growth of 3D-printed firearms in the UK and the threat that they pose within the illicit firearm market.
The increase in 3D-printed firearm component seizures by the police points to a growing threat in the UK.
Just in 2021, a survey by the UK's National Crime Agency predicted that 3D-printed firearm components would not be a short-term issue.
The technology used to create 3D components is able to produce every part of the rifle apart from the barrel and the firing pin.
This has the potential to make them a significant entry into the illicit firearm market for regions with high gun control policies such as the UK, Europe, Australia and Japan, says Squires.
They're popping up all over Europe and police in the UK are intercepting them and burning them in London and Manchester. This is something that we thought was a slow-burn issue and that it would constitute a serious threat in years to come but suddenly they're turning up in real-world in both components and fully fabricated firearms.Peter Squires, professor of criminology and public policy - University of Brighton
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III
US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia.Read More
Donald Trump officially enters race to AGAIN become US President in 2024
"America’s comeback starts now," said the former President on Tuesday.Read More
World population surges past 8 billion
The human family is growing and growing and growing… Especially here in Africa.Read More
Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded
Istiklal Street – usually teeming with people – is quiet on Monday as fear grips the city following the attack.Read More
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking
In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it?Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Donald Trump threatens to 'hurt' Ron DeSantis if he runs against him
The former US president wants to be the next US president, but Republican Ron DeSantis is on a roll.Read More
Nurse saves man's life mid-air… while travelling to be honoured for her work!
One man can thank his lucky stars that he shared an airplane with the best nurse in India.Read More