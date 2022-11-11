Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Africa Melane spoke to South African Independent Power Producers Association chairman Thomas Garner.
State power utility Eskom will be leasing land to four independent power producers (IPPs) at its Majuba and Tutuka power stations - all of whom are of foreign origin.
The successful bidders are: HDF Energy South Africa, Red Rocket SA, Sola Group and Mainstream Renewable Power Developments South Africa.
South African Independent Power Producers Association chairman, Thomas Garner, said despite an open and transparent tender process, local IPPs decided to refrain from applying.
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.
These projects need to be developed right from the start so it’s land that hasn’t been developed before from IPPs.Thomas Garner, chairman and Secretary General - South African Independent Power Producers Association
This article first appeared on 702 : Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
