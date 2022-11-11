COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
Africa Melane interviewed Nthabiseng Mabetlela, The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) Youth Policy Committee Member.
Africa remains the most environmentally vulnerable continent to climate change, despite being the lowest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.
Non-governmental organisation - the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) presented their Youth Climate Action Plan (YCAP) at COP27.
Nthabiseng Mabetlela SAAIA’s Youth Policy Committee Member said the movement needs to remove economic barriers if it is to gain more traction with the youth.
We have to realise we live in one of the most unequal countries in the world obviously not a lot of people are going to have the means to participate in this.Nthabiseng Mabetlela, Youth Policy Committee Member - The South African Institute of International Affairs
Young people are taking action on the ground whether that is through arts or activism or through the use of social media young people are able to dissect what the policies and action plans are at a high level and bring that to the ground.Nthabiseng Mabetlela, Youth Policy Committee Member - The South African Institute of International Affairs
If we want real youth action on the ground, we want everyone’s voices in the youth climate movement that means that from a top-down approach we need to remove those barriers.Nthabiseng Mabetlela, Youth Policy Committee Member - The South African Institute of International Affairs
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118837966_london-uk-february-15-2019-protestors-with-banners-at-a-youth-strike-for-climate-march-in-central-lo.html?vti=o565c6y0q6mr1a699n-1-4
More from Local
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media.Read More
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union
Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and rights.Read More
Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database
From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More