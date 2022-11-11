Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to explore your city this weekend
With less than eight weeks left of 2022, make the most of the weekends you have left before the start of the new year.
Whether you want to dance the night away to live music, or enjoy a family-friendly lunch, Cape Town has exactly what you need this weekend.
Here are five ways to enjoy your city this weekend.
ARNO CARSTENS TRIO LIVE AT WOODSTOCK BREWERY
South African rock fans will not want to miss Arno Carstens performing some of the best hits of his incredible career.
The award-winning Cape Town-based singer will be performing live at the Woodstock Brewery on Friday 11 November so get your tickets and enjoy an evening of classic SA rock.
Book tickets and see more here.
FLOWER WORKSHOP
Nature lovers should not miss this chance to be immersed in the Cape flora with a flower workshop.
Learn how to make flower crowns and floral arrangements, enjoy some botanical treats and learn more about the flowers and foliage around you.
Buy tickets and see more here.
COFFEE AND CRUMBS
If you are looking for somewhere to grab a bite to eat, Coffee and Crumbs is the perfect place for the whole family.
A runner up in Kfm’s Best of the Cape awards, Coffee and Crumbs has a delicious varied menu and staff that will always make you feel at home.
See more here.
I LOVE COFFEE
Grapping a fresh cup of coffee can brighten up any day, so why not get some this weekend from "the worlds kindest coffee brand" I love coffee.
See more on their website here.
ELGIN RAILWAY MARKET
A market is always a great way to spend the weekend, so why not checkout the Elgin Railway market for some Art Deco and steampunk-themed fun.
Enjoy some tasty local food and craft beer and check out the 80-year-old steam trains travelling from Ceres to Elgin.
See more here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to explore your city this weekend
