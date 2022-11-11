Turn trash into a free ride down the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Lester Kiewit spoke to Wahida Parker, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway managing director about details of the initiative.
Litter is a problem in South Africa as citizens generate roughly 54,2 million tons of waste every year, but help is at hand for Cape Town in the coming week.
From 16-18 November 2022, from 7:30 to 15:00 you can bring your bags of litter, picked up along the hiking trail, in exchange for a free ride!
The mountain clean-up initiative is inspired by the international 'Take A Hike Day' which falls on 17 November 2022.
The hike begins at Platteklip Gorge, where an individual will receive a bag to collect any trash they see on their way up Table Mountain.
Once on the summit, walkers will be asked to empty their trash in the allocated bins.
Options are available for those who prefer to hike on a different route to Platteklip, all they have to do is present their filled trash bag to receive their free cable car ride.
Wahida Parker - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway’s managing director said the event aims to incorporate fun and civic duty.
It’s really a great deal about fun… and while you're going up there, why not just bend down and pick up some of that stray litter that some irreverent person has left behind.Wahida Parker, Managing Director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/baloncici/baloncici1408/baloncici140800162/31147303-improperly-disposed-bags-of-litter-waste.jpg
