What changes have been made to the tender regulations and what is the impact?
Clarence Ford spoke to the lead advisor at TaranisCo Advisory Gerrit Davids about new regulations released in the government gazette.
New policy frameworks have been announced to align with Section 217 of the Constitution.
The regulations are a placeholder until the new Procurement Bill is submitted to parliament.
The changes have been announced for the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Regulations in order to make the policy comply with the Constitution.
According to Davids, the new regulation dropped some of the issues of the previous frameworks - such as B-BBEE prequalification, the functionality evaluation criteria, and sub-contracting as a condition of tender.
While these are some significant changes, he said that this will not make a change to the overall availability of opportunities to be awarded a tender.
The regulations have got no impact in terms of whether it will create more opportunities or less opportunities, it has got the same effect on both sides of the equation.Gerrit Davids, lead advisor at TaranisCo Advisory
He added that these regulations are a placeholder until the new Procurement Bill is submitted to parliament on 31 March 2023.
