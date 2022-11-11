'Koppieteefontein' presenter Jak de Priester takes over our playlist this Sunday





This week's special guest on #AnHourWith is local singer and presenter, Jak de Priester.

Priester currently hosts 'Koppieteefontein' — a talk show where he connects with phenomenal South Africans over a cup of coffee.

Fun fact! The talented personality wrote and sang the theme song of KykNET’s soap opera, 'Binnelanders'.

Catch Jak de Priester on CapeTalk this Sunday as he shares his favourite musical memories from the 80s & 90s with nostalgic tracks from Aerosmith, M People, and Robbie Williams.

