Should we stop launching rockets, and other questions with the Naked Scientist





Clarence Ford spoke to the Naked Scientist Dr Chris Smith about the impact of rockets in global warming and more.

FILE: A rocket launching. Picture: WikiImages from Pixabay

GLOBAL WARMING

In light of the current talks around global warming, how to reduce carbon emissions is a question on many people’s minds.

One caller asked Dr Smith if reducing the number of rockets we send into space would be beneficial as they burn a huge amount of energy.

Dr Smith responded saying while they do burn a significant amount of fuel, and every bit helps, in the grand scheme of things the impact of the rockets is very small.

Yes, the rate at which those things burn fuel, the rate at which the convert energy is huge, but there are very few of them. Chris Smith, the Naked Scientist

He added that what we should focus on more are the small things that there are so many of, such as carbon emissions like burning coal or driving cars.

NATURAL DIETS

Many people in their life have intentionally gone on some type of diet but is there a way of eating that we gravitate more naturally towards?

One listener asked if we had not become so used to the taste of salt and sugar, is there another way of eating we would have been drawn to?

According to Smith, we can see the way we would naturally gravitate toward food through the strange cravings people often have during pregnancy.

Pregnant women often gravitate towards strange foods because they are seeking out micronutrients that they are sensing in food.

He added that not only humans do this while pregnant, as female mosquitos only drink blood when they need it for energy to make eggs. Listen to the audio above for more.