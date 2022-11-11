The Midday Report Express: ANC first in-person NEC meeting since COVID-19
Leading the way today on The Midday Report is the first in-person ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) since the end of lockdown protocols.
The NEC, which is the ANC's highest decision-making body, has been held virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began, so we might expect it to be a happy occasion. However, with the Phala Phala top of mind, COVID-era tender corruption scandals, and the perception of the ANC as a party in decline, the conference is likely a less joyous experience than the NEC would have hoped.
Tshidi Madia, standing in for Mandy Wiener today, spoke to EWN's Nokukhanya Mntambo about what to expect.
[ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe] said that the ANC at the moment just needs to be concerned with serious policy issues and it can't be over consumed by just the Phala Phala saga. The ANC at the moment finds itself with a number of crises, especially when it comes to leadership.Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- SAMWU workers vow to continue with protest action - they are demanding better salaries.
- Will civil servants return to work after yesterdays wage strike?
- Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy lays out SA's plan for Cop27
- ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekurhuleni motion of no confidence.
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement
On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst
The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report
The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.Read More