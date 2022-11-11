Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!
Clarence Ford interviews TriCitie cofounders, siblings Bevan and Danielle Antonie.
Instilled by their grandmother, siblings Bevan and Danielle Antonie have needlework, clothing design, and sewing in their blood.
Together they decided to forge a clothing brand “TriCitie”.
In our business, all our fabric waste… I make new garments from it…Danielle Antonie, TriCitie
Simple designs for everybody… We do not mass produce… We use only natural fabrics… Our new range is made of hemp… It’s expensive but it will last forever… The looks are classic, not trendy… Your kids will end up wearing it…Danielle Antonie, TriCitie
Our clothing is gender inclusive…Bevan Antonie, TriCitie
RELATED: Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter
This business was set to launch in Cape Town, but the universe had other plans.
The Covid-19 pandemic came, the country locked down, and the economy plunged into a deep depression.
TriCitie relocated to Qatar and blossomed.
Qatar, a nation with a population of 2.6 million, has the world’s third-largest natural gas and oil reserves, and its fourth-highest GDP per capita.
We expanded our brand into Qatar, but everything is manufactured in Cape Town… We have more traction in Qatar than in South Africa…Bevan Antonie, TriCitie
Dealing with Cape Town clients and business owners… the middle east is a bit more challenging. There is still a perception that there are only huts and lions in Africa…Bevan Antonie, TriCitie
TriCitie is opening a physical store in Cape Town next year at the Watershed in the V&A Waterfront.
Ford interviewed Antonie – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.tricitie.com/
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition
Six lucky learners stand a chance to win big for their school with the “Letter to my library” competition.Read More
How can green spaces reduce crime? 'The message to send out is that you care'
Urban greening can make an area look more aesthetically pleasing, but does it make the space safer?Read More
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron
“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.Read More
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric?
A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perpetrated violence.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat?
Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed?Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More