Cape Town clothing brand TriCitie moves to Qatar - then blossoms!





Clarence Ford interviews TriCitie cofounders, siblings Bevan and Danielle Antonie.

Instilled by their grandmother, siblings Bevan and Danielle Antonie have needlework, clothing design, and sewing in their blood.

Together they decided to forge a clothing brand “TriCitie”.

In our business, all our fabric waste… I make new garments from it… Danielle Antonie, TriCitie

Simple designs for everybody… We do not mass produce… We use only natural fabrics… Our new range is made of hemp… It’s expensive but it will last forever… The looks are classic, not trendy… Your kids will end up wearing it… Danielle Antonie, TriCitie

Our clothing is gender inclusive… Bevan Antonie, TriCitie

This business was set to launch in Cape Town, but the universe had other plans.

The Covid-19 pandemic came, the country locked down, and the economy plunged into a deep depression.

TriCitie relocated to Qatar and blossomed.

Qatar, a nation with a population of 2.6 million, has the world’s third-largest natural gas and oil reserves, and its fourth-highest GDP per capita.

We expanded our brand into Qatar, but everything is manufactured in Cape Town… We have more traction in Qatar than in South Africa… Bevan Antonie, TriCitie

Dealing with Cape Town clients and business owners… the middle east is a bit more challenging. There is still a perception that there are only huts and lions in Africa… Bevan Antonie, TriCitie

TriCitie is opening a physical store in Cape Town next year at the Watershed in the V&A Waterfront.

