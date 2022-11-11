SA Legion members to walk 31km in honour of Remembrance Day
Pippa Hudson spoke to SA Legion members, Lucille Byrnes and John Gandy, about the significance of this day and their work with the legion.
-
Remembrance Day serves as a day to honour those who lost their lives in World War I.
-
The day is often marked with the symbol of a poppy.
Millions of lives were lost as a result of this war and since the day the guns fell, Armistice Day or Remembrance Day has been marked on 11 November to honour those lost.
According to Gandy, the SA legion exists to give support and refuge to returning veterans and others, and they will be putting on a Remembrance Day event on Saturday.
He said that there will be tins around shopping centres where people can make small donations and added that this year, he would be participating in a 31km walk of remembrance.
What we are going to do this year is do a walk as well, from Simons Town to Rosedale.John Gandy, SA Legion member
Byrnes added that there will be people selling poppies around the town, which are symbol of Remembrance Day, to support the Legions.
Donations can also be made to their pledge line as 083 558 4900.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : SA Legion/Facebook
