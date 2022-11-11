Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir





Pippa Hudson spoke to actor Richard E. Grant about his new book A Pocketful of Happiness.

His book looks at stories of his life with his wife, who passed away from lung cancer .

It is written in diary form and has anecdotes about their life, acting and the people they met along the way.

Richard E. Grant's memoir, 'A pocketful of Happiness'. Picture: @RichardEGrant/Twitter

His new book is not only a memoir but serves as a love letter to his late wife, who he lost in 2021.

He said he met his wife at an acting class and after going to her house one day to help her with a class she would be teaching, he simply never left.

A conversation that began in bed in January 1983 ended in bed holding each other’s hands on 2 September 2021, 38 years later. Richard E. Grant, actor

His memoir is written in diary form, as Grant has been keeping diaries since he was a young boy.

More than anything, it is a way of trying to understand what happened in life because everything is so unpredictable. Richard E. Grant, actor

He added that what he loves about this form of writing is it is very in the moment and authentic rather than something written years later in hindsight.

The title of the book came from something his wife said just before she passed, when she asked him and their daughter to try and find a pocketful of happiness in every day.

Listen to the audio above for more.