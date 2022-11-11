Richard E. Grant talks about his love for his wife of 38 years in new memoir
Pippa Hudson spoke to actor Richard E. Grant about his new book A Pocketful of Happiness.
-
His book looks at stories of his life with his wife, who passed away from lung cancer.
-
It is written in diary form and has anecdotes about their life, acting and the people they met along the way.
His new book is not only a memoir but serves as a love letter to his late wife, who he lost in 2021.
He said he met his wife at an acting class and after going to her house one day to help her with a class she would be teaching, he simply never left.
A conversation that began in bed in January 1983 ended in bed holding each other’s hands on 2 September 2021, 38 years later.Richard E. Grant, actor
His memoir is written in diary form, as Grant has been keeping diaries since he was a young boy.
More than anything, it is a way of trying to understand what happened in life because everything is so unpredictable.Richard E. Grant, actor
He added that what he loves about this form of writing is it is very in the moment and authentic rather than something written years later in hindsight.
The title of the book came from something his wife said just before she passed, when she asked him and their daughter to try and find a pocketful of happiness in every day.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition
Six lucky learners stand a chance to win big for their school with the “Letter to my library” competition.Read More
How can green spaces reduce crime? 'The message to send out is that you care'
Urban greening can make an area look more aesthetically pleasing, but does it make the space safer?Read More
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron
“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.Read More
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric?
A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perpetrated violence.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat?
Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed?Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More