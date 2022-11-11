10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Every Friday morning, we send out this list of our 10 most popular articles of the week in newsletter form.
If you find it interesting; click here to subscribe – it’s free, and you can easily unsubscribe at any time.
1
2
3
Click here to subscribe to receive this article as a newsletter every Friday morning.
4
5
6
Click here to subscribe to receive this article as a newsletter every Friday morning.
7
8
9
Click here to subscribe to receive this article as a newsletter every Friday morning.
10
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112045804_top-10-neon-text-vector-top-ten-neon-sign-design-template-modern-trend-design-night-neon-signboard-n.html?vti=nyu3sv7t9nr05my106-1-9
More from Business
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime
Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
Cop Out 27
27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enoughRead More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe
The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More
Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Presenting its State of the System report on Tuesday, Eskom also announced that its acting head for generation has quit.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More
More from Local
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media.Read More
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union
Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and rights.Read More
Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database
From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
More from Sport
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking
"Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another.Read More
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation?
The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label?Read More
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.Read More
[WATCH] Sonia Booth catches husband Matthew searching her parked car at the gym
Also, the legendary defender has announced on Twitter (as celebs do, apparently) that he is taking legal action against his wife.Read More
Choosing Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake, admits Sepp Blatter
Unmarried women and members of the LGBT community should think twice if they intend to attend.Read More
Meet Capetonian Rene Naylor, the Springboks' physiotherapist
Rene Naylor joins Tracey Lange on her mid-morning show.Read More
Sonia Booth burns husband Matthew on social media for 'cheesecake' affair
'I realised my Tupperware was at her house. DON'T MESS WITH A TOWNSHIP GIRL AND HER TUPPERWARE!' said a scorned Sonia Booth.Read More
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat
South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 World Cup.Read More
Kit clash sets stage for epic encounter between Irish and Boks
Ireland is set to play against the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.Read More
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability
'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a leader?' And the answer was honesty and vulnerability,' said the former Proteas captain.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition
Six lucky learners stand a chance to win big for their school with the “Letter to my library” competition.Read More
How can green spaces reduce crime? 'The message to send out is that you care'
Urban greening can make an area look more aesthetically pleasing, but does it make the space safer?Read More
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron
“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.Read More
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric?
A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perpetrated violence.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?
The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.Read More
Do video games cause aggression or are they used as a scapegoat?
Playing video games has become a common pastime for children, but does this cause aggression or are the risks overplayed?Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More